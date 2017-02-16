THIS OLD HOUSE VENTURES, LLC, OPENS THE DOOR TO A NEW MEMBERS-ONLY PREMIUM DIGITAL EXPERIENCE, THIS OLD HOUSE INSIDER

Stamford, CT, and Charlotte, NC — February 15, 2017 — This Old House Ventures, LLC, the leader in the home category, today unveiled the company’s brand-new members-only, consumer-facing premium service, This Old House Insider (www.thisoldhouse.com/insider). The 360-degree digital-subscription program, whose infrastructure was designed in partnership with and powered by Fullcube, launches this month and is available to users for a fee of $87 a year, or $6.97 a month. The special members-only club gives access to the most trusted home brand’s two-plus decades of comprehensive, archived content from its extensive library of television and print content, and offers invitations to members-only events with the award-winning TV experts, plus exclusive discounts and deals to help home renovators at all stages, of all ages, wherever they are.

Commenting on the new initiative, Eric Thorkilsen, CEO, This Old House Ventures, LLC, says: “This premium membership takes engagement with this brand to a whole new level, providing consumers with unlimited access to an unmatched collection of information and resources from the most trusted experts in the business. This is an opportunity that will serve both the avid home renovators, as well as fans who seek the confidence to do it themselves or, in some cases, just ask the ‘right’ questions. This new and organic platform will introduce this franchise to a new generation of fans who will have the chance to tap into our archives for every tidbit of intel that This Old House has to offer.”

Fullcube, whose technology is driving innovation in the membership economy, has now enabled the launch of premium-membership offerings for multiple sports, media, and entertainment brands. “This Old House is part of a growing trend of brands rethinking their business models to focus more on customer and fan relationships, leveraging multiple outlets and channels to engage them,” says Fullcube CEO, Parrish McIntyre. “Initiatives like This Old House Insider are going beyond your typical subscription offering and are transforming industry to create real and sustainable customer lifetime value.”

This Old House Insider membership includes:

Robust Media Library

Members will gain full access to every issue of THIS OLD HOUSE magazine ever published, 24 seasons of THIS OLD HOUSE TV, and all 15 seasons of ASK THIS OLD HOUSE. Members can search a specific topic in the video and article archives, find favorite episodes, and save them to create their own personal library. Come back to your saved content as often as you’d like — anywhere, anytime, and on any device — all commercial-free!

Live Q&A Sessions with the TV Talent

Get more expert advice with special access to Kevin O’Connor, Norm Abram, Tom Silva, Roger Cook, and Richard Trethewey in live Q&A sessions. Every month, they will participate in sessions tailor-made so members can ask questions and hear solutions for their specific projects, get insider tips and information, and hear the TV experts relate their experiences.

Watch Special-Event Video Content

Members have access to 24/7 feeds from our webcams at the project house, so they won’t miss a thing between episodes. Members can take a virtual tour of the Idea House and get inspired for their homes! Supporting information will be posted to members on the webcams homepage once a project is live, including house plans and a list of important upcoming dates.

Deals and Discounts on Renovation Tools, Supplies, and Other Consumer Products

This Old House will work with manufacturers and suppliers from the most recognized brands in the business to provide members-only big savings on a wide range of tools and supplies as well as general consumer products like tires and clothing.

Participate in This Old House Product Testing and Previews

This Old House will create members-only panels and focus groups to preview, test, and review products from tools, paint, and stain to adhesives, tapes, household cleaners, pet foods, fertilizers, seeds, and snack foods.

Take Part in Members-only Contests and Sweepstakes

Members will have unique opportunities to win special products and experiences from This Old House.

ABOUT THIS OLD HOUSE VENTURES, LLC

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America’s No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including thisoldhouse.com. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House TV is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Marvin Windows, Lumber Liquidators, and Gorilla Glue. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Concord, MA.

ABOUT FULLCUBE

Fullcube is enabling brands with the tools and technology to develop recurring relationships with their fans and customers. Developed after more than a decade of experience designing, launching, and managing premium-membership programs for enthusiast brands, the Fullcube platform simplifies the consumer experience and maximizes revenue for membership offerings from publishers, media, entertainment, and sports companies. Fullcube’s platform provides an infrastructure that creates a premium-membership product and integrates multiple membership offerings into a single hierarchy through the bundling of digital content, commerce, event, and experiential assets designed to engage members spanning the spectrum from fanatical to brand-new.