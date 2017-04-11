This Old House Ventures, LLC, and Centriq Technology Announce Smart Partnership That allows Smartphones to Make Even Smarter Homeowners

San Francisco, CA, and Stamford, CT (April 11, 2017) –This Old House Ventures,LLC, the most respected name in home improvement, announced plans today to partner withCentriq Technology, Inc., whose Centriq platform, ahome-managementresource, was honored with the National Association of Home Builders’ Platinum Game Changer Award for innovation in enhancing the homeowner experience. The alliance marks the firstbrand-licensingagreement for This Old House Ventures since the company was acquired last spring. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Currently available for iOS, and Android starting in May, the free app, available on smartphones or tablets, connects homeowners to product manufacturers, creating the ultimate personalized digital-user manual for products in their homes. Information, troubleshooting, and even purchases are available with a simple click, and beginning in April, users are able to access specific content from theEmmy-winningseries,This Old HouseandAsk This Old House,currently in their 37thand 15thseasons, respectively, on PBS stations.

Centriq’shome-managementplatform connects homeowners to the wealth of manufacturers’ support materials for their appliances, building systems, and electronics. Users just need to take a photo of their home item, and Centriq will provide user manuals, maintenance schedules, parts and supplies to buy via Amazon, ™ andhow-tovideos from manufacturers and now also from the talented team at

Ask This Old House.

Eric Thorkilsen, CEO, This Old House Ventures, LLC, said, “The mission at This Old House has always been to ensure a good homeowner experience. In some cases, that means looking to tried-and-truemethods in order to support our users and viewers. But as a company, we are just as committed to seeking out what’s next, what’s new on the horizon. Centriq and this technology offer homeowners a solution to tackling one of the toughest aspects of homeownership in a way that’s easy, empowering, and fun to use.”

In addition to enabling the retrieval of manuals andhow-tocontent fromThis Old HouseandAsk This Old House, as well as other expert sources, Centriq is also a way to catalog and filehome-specificinformation, including things like video notes, receipts, paint colors, renovation/construction photos showing the location of pipes and wiring, documents like warranties or inspection reports, and contact information for service providers or subcontractors who have worked on a home.

“We couldn’t imagine a better partner than This Old House for Centriq,” said James Sheppard, Cofounder of Centriq. “They are the most esteemed name in home improvement. Adding their content to the app provides yet another layer of expertise that makes Centriq even more essential to today’s homeowners.”

Sheppard envisions a day when every house has Centriq. “A house is the most expensive and complex thing most of us will ever purchase. So much to stay on topof—itused to seem like my home owned me. Not anymore.”

###

About Centriq:

Centriq is anearly-stagetechnology company that was founded in January 2015 by former digital- innovation executives from Salesforce.com who were tired of the hassles of being homeowners. Centriq is privately funded and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Visitwww.centriqhome.comfor more information, and download the free app at:http://apple.co/2aw6qED

About This Old House Ventures, LLC:

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America’s No. 1 multiplatformhome-enthusiastbrand, providing trusted information and expert advice through itsaward-winningtelevision shows,This Old House andAsk This Old House,its highly regardedThis Old Housemagazine, and its inspiration- andinformation-drivendigital properties, including thisoldhouse.com.This Old HouseandAsk This Old Houseare produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting forThis Old HouseTV is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Marvin Windows and Doors, Mitsubishi and Gorilla Glue. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Concord, MA.