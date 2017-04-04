‘THIS OLD HOUSE’ IS SEARCHING FOR “GENERATION NEXT” APPRENTICES

Stamford, CT (April 4, 2017)—This Old House Ventures, LLC, is reinforcing its commitment to Generation Next, the philanthropic initiative encouraging and empowering young people to join skilled trades, by providing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be an apprentice to the expert team of This Old House. From now until April 15, the program is open to candidates interested in all building trades with varying degrees of experience, from high school grads, vocational students, and returning veterans to journeymen and women looking to take their skills to the next level.

The talented team of experts from the award-winning PBS series will select three winners who will be notified by May 1. Winners will be flown to the Greater Boston area this summer, housed for 10 weeks from June 12 to August 18, and paid a stipend to work alongside—and learn from—the This Old House team on the Generation Next Project House, which will air in the 2017-2018 season.

Upload submissions here:https://www.thisoldhouse.com/contest-submission/36391

Submissions need to include:

A summary of your professional experience, if any (150 words or less),

A screen-test video uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo, or other such public video-sharing platform that shows us who you are and why your trade is so important to you,

A letter of recommendation from professional or academic reference (PDF or doc),

A resume (PDF or doc).

*Submission window ends April 15, 2017*

This Old House ®, the Emmy award winning public television program, is currently airing ten all new Detroit-based episodes on PBS (check local listings). The episodes, part of the show’s 37th season, highlight Detroit’s unique architecture and the urban renewal projects fueling the city’s resurgence. #TOHDetroit

ABOUT GENERATION NEXT

Generation Next (thisoldhouse.com/generation-next) is a philanthropic initiative launched by This Old House Ventures,LLC, to encourage and empower young people to join the skilled trades. Generation Next works closely with companies and trade associations to promote the value of a career in the building trades and help fund scholarships for students interested in pursuing jobs as carpenters, electricians, roofers, masons, and plumbers. All monies raised by the Generation Next campaign will be donated to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s Work Ethic Scholarship Program. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity started by Mike Rowe to promote vocational training for jobs currently in demand and to address the widening skills gap. The nationwide Casting Call for apprentices launched on February 6, and the application can be found on the This Old House website at www.thisoldhouse.com/TOHApprentice. For those interested in applying for mikeroweWORKS Work Ethic scholarships, go to www.mikeroweWORKS.org/scholarship.

ABOUT THIS OLD HOUSE VENTURES, LLC

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America’s No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including thisoldhouse.com. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House TV is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Marvin Windows and Doors, Lumber Liquidators, and Gorilla Glue. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Concord, MA.