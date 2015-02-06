An Ogre Is Coming to Gotham: Milo Ventimiglia Set for Recurring Guest Star Role

Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, upcoming The Whispers) has been set to guest star in a major, multiple-episode recurring arc in season one of Gotham. Appearing first in episode 19, Ventimiglia will play Jason Lennon, aka the Ogre.

Handsome, wealthy and seductive, the Ogre is a serial killer who has been preying on the young women of Gotham for nearly a decade, luring them into his web and confronting them with a series of “tests” as he searches for his perfect mate. When the women fail to live up to his impossible standard, Lennon disposes of them quickly and viciously.

His obsessions, combined with Gordon’s determination to bring him down, send both Gordon and Lennon — and those around them — on a course toward tragedy.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

(Note: While this Ogre shares a nickname with a character from the DC Comics, it is a different character, not from the DC canon.)