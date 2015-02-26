Oddbods Goes Live in France on Teletoon

26 February 2015 - One Animation and Canal+ Kids channel - Teletoon+ today announce the launch of the award-winning Oddbods animation comedy series for kids airing twice a week in the ever popular ‘PTDR’ comedy cartoonish slot.

Having completed a successful trial run in December 2014, French Kids channel, Télétoon+, has high hopes for a new month long airing of the show throughout February/March 2015.

Oddbods is a sketch-based series following the adventures of seven adorable characters as they laugh, fool, and trip their way through the most seemingly ordinary situations, often with unexpected consequences. Each Oddbod has a distinct personality that was created to appeal to adults and children alike.

“We are delighted to partner with Canal Plus to bring Oddbods to France,” comments Sashim Parmanand, CEO of One Animation. "The shows unique design and humour make Télétoon+ the perfect partner for the brand."