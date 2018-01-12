NYC Television Week Returns Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY (January 12, 2018) —NYC Television Week will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom and Westin Times Square on October 29–November 2, 2018. The sixth annual event will featuring the 28th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the new NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40, as well as best-of-industry conferences such as Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, and the second annual TV Data Summit. NYC Television Week offers education, information, and unparalleled networking for leaders in broadcast, cable, video, advertising, and technology companies serving the industry. NYC Television Week is presented byBroadcasting & CableandMultichannel News.



"This weeklong series of events, now in its sixth year, continues to evolve to become a can’t-miss destination for over 2,000 leaders throughout all facets of the television industry,” states Charlie Weiss, NewBay VP/Broadcast & TV Market Leader. “The addition of the 40 Under 40 celebration and the return of last year’s very popular TV Data Summit to our stable of proven solutions-oriented conferences and award programs provides our audience with ideas and thought leadership that will help successfully navigate the changes coming our way.”



Here is the preliminary lineup for the 2018 NYC Television Week, with additional events and venues to be announced in the coming weeks:



28th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

October 29 • Ziegfeld Ballroom

The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is the leading industry event honoring the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts. This black-tie affair brings out the best in the industry for a night of celebration and honoring the new inductees.



NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40

October 30 • Location TBD

New to NYC Television Week, this event salutes 40 movers and shakers under the age of 40 who are leaving an indelible mark on their companies, as well as on cable and telecommunications overall. Hear how the “40 Under 40” are impacting the industry.



TV Data Summit

October 31 • Westin Times Square

The 2nd annual TV Data Summit brings together leaders across TV, media and data to demystify how high-quality data technology is transforming the television landscape and organizations within it, including data’s role in decision making across advertising, marketing, and programming.



Advanced Advertising

November 1 • Westin Times Square

Advanced Advertising returns to NYC Television Week with an in-depth look at the latest digital advertising technologies and how to use them to succeed. Covered topics include programmatic TV, metrics, and addressability.



Next TV Summit

November 1 • Westin Times Square

The popular Next TV Summit returns to NYC Television week with a focus on broadcasting, content, technology, digital media and OTT. This will be the only East Coast Next TV Summit held this year. Don’t miss out.



Registration for all NYC Television Week events opens in May with early bird rates and alumni discounts. Visit nyctelevisionweek.com and sign up for email alerts and event updates.



For information on 2018 NYC Television Week partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlie Weiss at 212-378-0478 or cweiss@nbmedia.com.



For more information about 2018 NYC Television & Video Week, visitnyctvweek.comand follow them on Twitter at@NYCTVWK.



Broadcasting & CableandMultichannel Newsare published by NewBay.



About NEWBAY

NewBay is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities, and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services, and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more athttp://www.newbaymedia.com.



