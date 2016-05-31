NYC TELEVISION & VIDEO WEEK UNVEILS VIRTUAL REALITY 20/20 ADVISORY BOARD

NEW YORK, NY (May 31, 2016)—Today the organizers of NYC Television & Video Week announced the formation of an advisory board for Virtual Reality 20/20 – the newest component of the weeklong media industry conference – which takes place on Monday, October 17, 2016 at The TimesCenter in Times Square NYC. Members of the advisory board range from venture capitalists to intellectual property developers. While they hail from a variety of backgrounds, members of the board are all experts and decision-makers in finding and creating disrupters in the VR/AR market.

The inaugural Virtual Reality 20/20 advisory board members are listed alphabetically below:

Neil Carty, SVP Innovation Strategy at MediaLink – Combining his knowledge of the emerging technology landscape with a proprietary methodology, Carty leads MediaLink's Innovation Strategy practice which advises senior marketers across a variety of Fortune 100 brands.

Evan Kraut, Managing Director at Grey AdVentures – Grey AdVentures is a new division within Grey Group. Kraut oversees the development of intellectual property and works to unearth innovative and scalable new business models for the agency and its clients.

Scott Levine, Managing Director at Time Warner Investments – Time Warner Investments is the strategic venture group for Time Warner Inc. Levine focuses on digital media investment opportunities and is actively involved in sectors such as virtual reality and over-the-top (OTT) video.

Arjun Metre, Investment Director at Intel Capital– Intel Capital is Intel’s global investment and M&A organization. Metre is focused primarily on equity investments around client and perceptual computing technologies, including VR/AR, AI, computer vision, robotics and immersive sports and entertainment.

Hardie Tankersley, CEO of Avriss VR – Having developed product and business strategies at the intersection of technology and entertainment for Apple, Yahoo, Real Networks, The Grammys, and FOX TV, Hardie recently developed the Emmy-winning VR experience for Sleepy Hollow and is now leading efforts to create studios and commercial solutions for the emerging markets created by VR.

Cary Tilds, Chief Innovation Officer, WPP/GroupM – Responsible for identifying consumer technologies impacting digital media platform strategies, Tilds develops GroupM’s technology roadmap within search, social, mobile, and emerging digital platforms.

Michael Yang, Managing Director at Comcast Ventures – Comcast Ventures is the venture capital affiliate for Comcast Corporation, and Yang leads the investment activities in sectors such as healthcare, Internet of Things and virtual reality. He has made investments in AltspaceVR, Baobab Studios, NextVR and SPACES.

“I could not be more excited to announce the advisory board for the inaugural Virtual Reality 20/20,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable / Multichannel News. “These are true industry leaders. Together, we’re going to organize an exceptional program detailing opportunities and innovations in the VR/AR space.”

Virtual Reality 20/20 will range from networking with creators and potential funders to hearing about the latest trends at panel presentations. Attendees will also be able to test out cutting-edge hardware through hands-on demonstrations.

To purchase early bird tickets (ends Sept. 12) for Virtual Reality 20/20, visit https://nbmedia.swoogo.com/TVandVideoweek.

Visit http://www.nyctvweek.com for a complete schedule of the 4th Annual NYC Television and Video Week, which includes the 26th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, Hispanic Television Summit as well as Virtual Reality 20/20.

For information on 2016 NYC Television & Video Week partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, contact Charlie Weiss at 212-378-0478 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.

