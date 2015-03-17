NVerzion Teams Up With HIT-Archive Corporation to Streamline Broadcast Operations

Unified Multitier Storage Platform Integrates NVerzion's Master Control Automation System With HIT-Archive Corporation Blu-ray Storage

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 17, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced a new partnership with HIT-Archive Corporation to improve the security of broadcast operations. At the 2015 NAB Show, booth N4028, NVerzion will showcase integration of the company's master control automation system with HIT's HDL8640 Blu-ray(TM) storage, providing broadcasters with a unified multitier storage platform.

"Given the increasing amount of television content that is being viewed on various devices, today's broadcasters need flexible, scalable, and affordable storage options that are effective at protecting valuable assets," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By partnering with HIT-Archive Corporation, we maximize the efficiency of broadcasters' file-based workflow, giving our customers more choices and a balanced approach for managing and securing content, including localized or managed-as-a-private-cloud scenarios."

The partnership with HIT expands upon NVerzion's existing portfolio of intelligent file-based management systems, which includes traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS), Linear Tape-Open (LTO), cloud archives, and now adding a Blu-ray optical library solution.

Optical storage is ideal for broadcasters since it offers a large volume of data storage for long periods of time in a reliable and unalterable form. The HDL8640 Blu-ray library from HIT-Archive Corporation offers up to 864 TB in capacity and features a 19-inch-wide rack, is 42RU tall, and comprises 8,640 Blu-ray media (100GB BD-R), while only averaging 310W power consumption. Six or 12 Blu-ray drives can be deployed for concurrent, independent data streams. The HDL8640 Blu-ray library offers the highest data density for Blu-ray libraries due to its small form factor 12-disc cartridge. By offering broadcasters a Blu-ray media option, NVerzion provides a long-term storage approach that guarantees media preservation for decades.

With NVerzion's multitier storage platform, broadcasters can define whether they want to assign file-based assets to NAS, LTO, Blu-ray storage, or a mixture of these, based on the file format, asset usage (i.e., interim, short-term, or long-term), and asset content (i.e., programming, seasonal, news, etc.). This balanced approach to storage provides broadcasters with increased flexibility in addition to addressing the requirements of full backup and disaster recovery deployments.

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

About HIT-Archive Corporation (www.hit-storage.com)

The HIT-Archive Corporation products for optical archiving have their origin from two leading German companies: Grundig and Zeiss. This history sums up to more than three decades of R&D experience which leads to the proven high reliability of storage devices.

HIT (Human Interactive Technologies GmbH, Germany) in Nuernberg was founded in 2000 by Dr. Zhu as part of a management buyout. At that time HIT took over the library activities from Grundig AG and moved the hardware production to Suzhou in 2007. HIT's major business focus is the production of optical storage systems for long term archiving (i.e. BD-Libraries and offline racks). The products are sold through a worldwide network of distributors and resellers: VARs, ISVs, and SIS. In North America, HIT is represented by HIT-Archive Corp. USA.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/NVerzion/NVerzion-HIT_HDL8640.jpg

Photo Caption: HIT-Archive Corporation HDL8640 Blu-ray(TM) Storage Library