NVerzion Brings Automation, Video Server, and Graphics Package to TAB 2015

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 21, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that the company will showcase a new high-powered automation, video server, and graphics package in booth 79 at the 2015 Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show, Aug. 5-6 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. Designed to address the complex requirements of today's file-based workflows, the entry-level, single-channel SD or HD package includes NVerzion CLASS(TM) automation; the company's CloudNine(TM) video server; and a comprehensive customer support plan. By providing broadcasters with a cost-effective solution for acquisition, prep, and playout processing, NVerzion's CLASS-CloudNine package increases file-based workflow and operational efficiency while maximizing flexibility, scalability, and reliability.

"Today's broadcasters are handling a growing amount of file-based video and audio content and simply cannot afford to be boxed in by the constraints of a channel-in-a-box automation system," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "At TAB 2015, we will demonstrate how broadcasters can dramatically speed up operations, eliminate scalability issues, and make simple workflow management upgrades with a best-of-breed solution. Our new CLASS-CloudNine package offers easy integration into existing file-based workflows as well as guaranteed failure protection and redundancy, providing broadcasters with the most affordable, reliable, and future-proof solution on the market."

At the heart of the automation, video server, and graphics package is NVerzion CLASS (Component Level Automation System Solutions). Based on a modular architecture, CLASS guarantees the integrity of a station's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the file-based workflow. CLASS can accommodate the most simplistic scenarios while giving stations the flexibility to expand upon pre-existing control capabilities. Since CLASS is powered by component-level modules and interfaces with existing third-party equipment, it enables broadcasters to quickly realize a return on investment.

Adding NVerzion's CloudNine server to the package provides broadcasters with all of functionality found in a traditional video server, further maximizing operational efficiencies, flexibility, and CAPEX and OPEX savings. Leveraging CloudNine, broadcasters can simultaneously record and playout content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems as well as update metadata. The server provides support for all major codecs and wrappers without any expensive transcoding, flipping, or re-muxing. CloudNine also includes simple, easy-to-use graphics capabilities, such as bugs, banners, bulletin boards, crawls, text, and animation.

Unlike other solutions on the market, NVerzion automation packages provide unlimited additions and expansion modules, including: enhanced video recording and preparation tools, additional channel management, traffic interface, machine control, router control, archive management, additional workstations, and onsite training services.

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion(R) (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

Visit NVerzion at TAB2015, Booth 79

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.