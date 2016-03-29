NVerzion Appoints Business Development Manager for CloudNine Video Server

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 29, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Jim Peacher has joined the company as business development manager for its CloudNine(TM) video server. In his new role, Peacher is responsible for driving market growth, opening up additional distribution channels, and increasing sales for NVerzion's popular CloudNine network-based solution. He is based out of Woodland, California, and reports directly to NVerzion President Scott Murphy.

"Ever since we introduced the CloudNine video server, it has gained rapid popularity among broadcasters for scalable, efficient, and affordable storage," said Murphy. "Adding Jim to our team will help us introduce even more broadcasters to these benefits, streamlining their operations. Jim brings with him an impressive track record for maintaining and broadening customer relationships. His expertise will be crucial toward increasing the distribution network and sales of CloudNine."

Peacher has more than 40 years of sales and marketing experience within the broadcast, AV, and post-production industries. Prior to working at NVerzion, he was a sales and marketing consultant at LPC Consulting. He has also held sales leadership positions at Crispin, Florical Systems, Clear-Com, and ASC/Leitch Technology. Peacher is an active member in several broadcast community organizations, including STE, the Society of Television Engineers.

"CloudNine is the most exciting video server to come along in years. It's competitively priced and offers all of the distributed storage features required in a broadcast environment today," said Peacher. "I look forward to expanding NVerzion's distribution channels and adding qualified re-sellers across the United States."

NVerzion recently announced significant enhancements to its CloudNine video server to improve workflow and operational efficiencies within broadcast organizations. New capabilities include network triggers, internal multiformat management, and multichannel playout. The company will demonstrate the updated version of CloudNine at the 2016 NAB Show, booth N3725, April 18-21 in Las Vegas.

