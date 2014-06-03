NUVOtv BOLSTERS EXECUTIVE TEAMS WITH NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

Bill Hilary Named President of NUVOtv’s Parent Company, SíTV Media, and Lynnette Ramirez Promoted to NUVOtv SVP Programming & Development

New Hires Include EVP Ad Sales Jason Miller, SVP Marketing Jesus M. Rodriquez, VP Corporate Communications Diane Castro, VP Human Resources Yolanda Enamorado and Head of Scheduling and Acquisitions Kathryn Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 2, 2014 – NUVOtv, the premier English-language destination for Latino entertainment, and its parent company SíTV Media, have today announced five new hires and two promotions that will strengthen its executive team as well as advertising sales, marketing, programming and human resources. This announcement arrives as the network continues to build off of the momentum since its re-launch last year.

Bill Hilary – until now EVP of programming of the network – has been appointed to the newly-created position of president, SíTV Media. Effective immediately, Mr. Hilary will oversee key operating areas at both NUVOtv and, pending the close of the acquisition announced in April, music network Fuse. Mr. Hilary will report to CEO Michael Schwimmer, and will continue to have oversight of programming, development, acquisition and scheduling for NUVOtv, with marketing and ad sales now reporting to him as well.

In this new role, Mr. Hilary has made the following executive additions, also announced today. Joining NUVOtv are Jason Miller as EVP ad sales and integrated marketing; Jesus M. Rodriguez as SVP marketing; Diane Castro as VP corporate communications; Kathryn Mitchell as head of scheduling and acquisitions; and Yolanda Enamorado as VP human resources. Additionally, Lynnette Ramirez has been promoted from VP to SVP programming and development.

“Our company continues to evolve, but our mission remains the same: to build a dynamic media company focused on a young Latino and multicultural audience. Core to this mission is having a strong, diverse and experienced team in place that will help us to achieve our near- and long-term goals,” said Mr. Schwimmer. “With our acquisition of Fuse set to close in the coming weeks, we will be in great hands under Bill’s leadership, supported by the new group of executives he has brought on board. This combination will go a long way in helping us grow across multiple areas of our business.”

“It is a very exciting time for NUVOtv. We have a great opportunity to continue to grow the network and serve one of the most vibrant, influential and fastest growing demographics in America,” Mr. Hilary stated. “I look forward to this amazing opportunity and know that the creative energy between NUVOtv and Fuse senior management teams will result in building stronger brands and programming franchises.”

Bill Hilary joined NUVOtv as head of programming in 2013, and worked closely with Mr. Schwimmer and NUVOtv Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lopez to re-launch the network in July 2013 around a new programming strategy that showcases Latino entertainment across several genres. The result has been a line-up of programming that has not only resonated with the network’s core young Latino viewers, but also engaged a wider multicultural audience. He has developed a strong line-up of unique original series with NUVOtv partners Nuyorican Productions (A Step Away, The Collective, powered by VEVO, Latino filmmaker showcase Nu Point of View and new series Los Jets) and Mario Lopez (Love & Salsa, Mario Lopez: One-on-One and new series Tequila King), while expanding the network’s comedy and boxing franchises. He was also responsible for the acquisition of exclusive basic cable rights to air Showtime’s breakthrough hit Dexter.

Prior to joining NUVOtv, Mr. Hilary was chief operating officer at World Television Productions International and World Film Group Hong Kong. From 2006-2010, Mr. Hilary was president of Interpublic Group’s Magna Global Entertainment. Mr. Hilary’s television experience also includes roles as president and chief executive officer of BBC America from 2004-2006 and executive vice president and general manager of Comedy Central from 1999-2004, both cable networks at which Hilary oversaw record-setting ratings and financial growth. His many creative and development accomplishments at these networks are among the most highly-successful, talent-driven properties on television, including the Emmy-nominated sketch comedy hit Chappelle’s Show. Prior to his stint at Comedy Central, Hilary was the head of the Independent Commissioning Group (ICG) for BBC TV. Mr. Hilary was also previously the head of comedy and entertainment at Granada TV, overseeing entertainment, children’s, and arts production departments that developed and produced a wide range of series and specials for ITV, Channel 4 and BBC2.

Upon close of NUVOtv’s acquisition of Fuse, Jason Miller will join NUVOtv from Fuse, where he holds the position SVP advertising sales. Prior to Fuse, he was VP advertising sales for the Outdoor Life Network (OLN, now NBC Sports Network) for four years and director of advertising sales at Speedvision (now Fox Sports 1) for three years. He began his career as a sales assistant for Nostalgia Television, then an account executive at E! Entertainment Television for five years.

Jesus M. Rodriguez joins NUVOtv from BET Networks and Centric, where he served as VP of creative services since 2013. Prior to this, he was VP of marketing for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network from 2011-2012, and early in his career, he was creative director for Discovery Networks Latin America from 1995-2001 and creative director and director of original productions at Sony Pictures International’s AXN Latin America from 2003-2004. Mr. Rodriguez brings to NUVOtv a background that combines a strong creative sensibility with many years of experience in planning, digital, cross-genre marketing and team management. He has experience in leading marketing teams at young, growing networks and in multi-network environments at Discovery, Sony, and BET. He has also received more than 70 international awards, including Best Director in PROMAX-BDA Global 2004, Best of Show in PROMAX-BDA Latin America and a Gold Medal in The New York Festivals.

Diane Castro comes to NUVOtv from GSN, where she served as VP corporate communications and publicity since 2012. At GSN, she oversaw corporate communications and public relations for the network’s ad sales, distribution and programming divisions and spearheaded the network upfront presentations. Prior to joining GSN, Ms. Castro was director of publicity for TNT, TBS and TCM for Turner Broadcasting from 2008-2012 where she managed publicity campaigns for various initiatives including Lopez Tonight as well as the TBS comedy festival partnership with Just for Laughs. She has also held VP positions at NBCUniversal and at agency Bender, Goldman and Helper. In addition to her executive duties, Ms. Castro has previously served on the Board of Directors of The Imagen Foundation.

Lynnette Ramirez joined NUVOtv as VP of programming in 2012. She is an integral part of the programming team for the network. She has had a key role in the development of an entire new slate of original series and specials since NUVOtv re-launched in July 2013, including House of Joy, Love & Salsa, Knockout and The Collective, Powered by Vevo. She was closely involved in closing the co-production deal with Vevo, while helping to develop the premise of the series. She began her career in development with Fountainbridge Films, Sean Connery's production company and earlier in her career, launched Vida Films, an independent film production company. She produced the ensemble drama The Blue Hour, starring Emily Rios, Alyssa Milano and Clarence Williams III, and served as a co-producer on the dark comedy 2 Days starring Paul Rudd. Ms. Ramirez also served as SVP of development and production for George Lopez Presents from 2007-2012, where she produced the Nickelodeon original movie Mr. Troop Mom.

Kathryn Mitchell joins NUVOtv as head of scheduling and program acquisitions after working as a consultant focusing on TV channel development, management, strategy, commissioning and co-production since 2009. As a consultant for NUVOtv, she helped to bring Dexter to the network. She was general manager of BBC America from 2004-2008 where she ran program commissioning, acquisitions and co-production, scheduling and research, marketing, transmission and operations. Prior to this, Ms. Mitchell served as SVP programming at Comedy Central from 2001-2004, where she oversaw the channel’s scheduling, acquisitions, international sales, research and program operations departments. She has held several senior TV roles including consultant to UK broadcast network Channel Five and head of programming and controller for UKTV Channels. Ms. Mitchell also held key roles at BSkyB where she was involved with acquiring, commissioning and scheduling programming for Sky One and the Sky movie channels.

Yolanda Enamorado joins NUVOtv following almost nine years at Discovery Communications, where she rose from consultant to VP of human resources at the parent company, and then for its OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Prior to Discovery, she was an HR supervisor for State Farm Insurance for three years, and spent four years as a recruiter.

Mr. Miller will be based in New York, with the other executives at the Company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

About NUVOtv

NUVOtv (www.myNUVOtv.com) is the premier English-language destination for Latino entertainment, embodying the spirit, energy and richness of modern Latino culture. Providing original entertainment and lifestyle programming, NUVOtv is available in more than 32 million homes nationwide with major distribution partners: AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Cox, Dish Network, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FIOS. The network is widely available in all top Hispanic DMAs and most major U.S. markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago and New York. Iconic superstar and powerhouse entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez serves as NUVOtv’s chief creative officer collaborating closely with the network on programming strategy, production and marketing.

# # #

Contacts:

Diane Castro Matt Biscuiti

NUVOtv The Lippin Group for NUVOtv

323-317-9521 212-986-7080

dcastro@mynuvotv.commatt@lippingroup.com