NUGEN Audio's Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor Receives AS-11 DPP Certification From Advanced Media Workflow Association

LMB Processor Demonstrates Compliance With Criteria for MXF Contribution of Loudness-Compliant Audio

LEEDS, U.K. -- April 1, 2015 -- NUGEN Audio today announced that its Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor has received certification by the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) as an AS-11 DPP-compliant product. AS-11 DPP is a new international standard format for MXF contribution of HD audio and video files, developed jointly by AMWA and the Digital Production Partnership (DPP). After a series of qualifying tests, the LMB Processor has met the AS-11 DPP certification-level criteria as determined by the DPP Compliance Programme Parties, based on version 1.1 of the AMWA AS-11 specification and version 4.1 of the U.K. DPP broadcaster technical delivery specification.

NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor is an offline file-based loudness analysis and correction program for high-throughput applications. The solution qualified for AS-11 DPP compatibility together with NUGEN Audio's MXF Extension, a file-handling option that provides native MXF audio-handling and enables LMB Processor to perform automated analysis and correction of audio within an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file.

NUGEN Audio has been an active participant in the DPP, an initiative founded by U.K. public service broadcasters to help speed the transition to fully digital production and distribution for television. NUGEN Audio joins other leading broadcast equipment manufacturers that are working with the DPP in the U.K. and AMWA in the U.S. on the AS-11 DPP compliance and certification program. Through its Technical Standards group, the DPP is leading an effort to standardize technical and metadata requirements within the U.K. broadcast industry to ensure digital video content can be easily and cost-effectively distributed to audiences via multiple platforms. A subset of the Technical Standards group, the AS-11 DPP program was launched to help further interoperability and create governance around AS-11 DPP compliance in products.

"The certification of our LMB Processor is the latest example of our commitment to the DPP/AMWA compliance program, as well as our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers in the ever-evolving landscape of loudness compliance," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "With LMB, we're addressing audio professionals' high quality standards and requirements for delivering loudness-compliant audio. It's a very efficient and cost-effective solution for automated loudness correction in a wide range of applications. It's fitting that LMB has received the certification because the file-handling option for native MXF files truly takes the solution to new levels of time savings and efficiencies."

More information on the AS-11 DPP Compliance Programme is available at http://www.digitalproductionpartnership.co.uk/what-we-do/technical-stand.... Additional information about LMB Processor and the entire NUGEN Audio product family can be found at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

