NUGEN Audio Previews Upcoming Ambisonic Outputs for Halo Upmix at AES Berlin

BERLIN, MAY 18, 2017 — NUGEN Audio, a leading manufacturer of innovative and intuitive professional audio tools for high-end producers, post-production engineers and broadcasters, will preview a forthcoming technology update for the award-winning Halo Upmix, which features Ambisonic compatible output at AES Berlin (Booth 418). Also, on display at the show will be the new Halo Downmix, a highly creative solution for precise downmixing of feature-film and 5.1 mixes to stereo and for surround rebalancing. For those attending the show, Dr. Paul Tapper, NUGEN Audio co-founder will be giving a talk entitled “Digital Streaming: Implications for Mix and Mastering Practice” on Saturday, May 20th.

Technology Preview: Ambisonic Output for Halo Upmix

NUGEN Audio will preview a new technology for its Halo product line at AES Berlin.

Ambisonic stream output will be demonstrated in Halo Upmix as an alternative to channel based output for VR, game and other immersive applications making it possible to re-purpose or convert channel based audio for an Ambisonic workflow.

“We are excited to show important additions to our Halo product line this year at AES,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “Immersive and VR technologies are changing rapidly. Exploring Ambisonics is another example of how we are staying up to speed with the demands of our clients, while Halo Downmix is everything audio professionals need to accurately and easily deliver an original surround mix in stereo or make fine adjustments to surround recordings.”

New Halo Downmix

Halo Downmix will make its European debut at AES Berlin 2017. Halo Downmix is a new solution for delivering accurate downmixes that are no longer limited to typical in-the-box coefficient-based processes. It allows for unprecedented adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing and direct vs. ambient sound balance. Artifacts in surround channels introduced by legacy upmix practices are now easy to fix. In addition, Halo Downmix introduces a surround-to-surround mode for adjusting existing 5.1 or 7.1 mixes for better downmix compatibility or re-balancing of the surround mix.

Halo Upmix support for Avid Pro Tools 7.1.2 tracks

New 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos compatible audio tracks will be on display for Pro Tools for the first time in Europe and Avid demo artists will showcase Halo Upmix support for this new environment at Avid Technology’s Booth 519.

“Halo Upmix, generating 7.1.2 audio in Pro Tools is just the latest innovation from NUGEN Audio, our prized Alliance Partner whose range of breakout AAX Plug-Ins are available now on Avid Marketplace,” says Ed Gray, Avid’s director, Partnering Programs. “We hope AES visitors will visit Avid and AES to see Halo Upmix in action

and learn more about the ways NUGEN is addressing critical workflow needs from surround production, to Live Sound and to the home studio.”

AES Berlin Lecture by NUGEN Audio Co-founder and Tech Director

Dr. Paul Tapper, NUGEN Audio co-founder will be giving a talk entitled “Digital Streaming: Implications for Mix and Mastering Practice" at AES Berlin 2017. As streamed audio consumption becomes increasingly dominant in the music industry, loudness normalization and new delivery platforms are changing long held paradigms about loudness and dynamics in music. Tapper will explain how these dramatic changes in music delivery necessitate new approaches in mixing and mastering practices by audio professionals on Saturday, May 20th.



At AES, NUGEN Audio will also demonstrate MasterCheck Pro, a leading solution for producers to hear and visualize what music streaming services will do with their mix ahead of time - including the playout encoding and loudness matching now in use by Spotify, Apple Music®, YouTube, Digital Radio and many others. ISL True Peak Limiter will also be shown, offering world-class inter-sample limiting. ISL delivers superb sound transparently and gives producers the confidence that they're complying with the new standards for online delivery that are critical for creating a great sounding stereo mix.

