NUGEN Audio Names Beijing Pacific Budee as Exclusive Distributor in China

LEEDS, U.K. -- March 10, 2016 -- NUGEN Audio has named Beijing Pacific Budee Technology Development Company, one of China s fastest-growing pro audio companies, as the exclusive distributor of NUGEN Audio s complete family of products throughout greater China. Founded by Mao Yanjun in 2002, Budee is now China s premier distributor of high-quality solutions in the audio and visual communications fields, employing more than 100 people at two branch offices and five provincial sites throughout Mainland China.

NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by many high-profile names in the broadcast, post, and music industries. With significant market share throughout Europe and an expanding presence in the Americas, NUGEN Audio is now seeking to invest in the rapidly evolving Chinese broadcast marketplace.

"For more than 10 years, Budee has served the media industry in China by representing the top brands in audio production, post-production, and broadcast technologies. The company is renowned for its commitment to high-quality customer support, its reputation as a world-class technology provider, and its deep understanding of the complex dynamics driving the Chinese broadcasting landscape," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "As Chinese broadcasters place growing emphasis on audio quality and loudness solutions, Budee is the ideal partner to help us build our market presence in this exciting and dynamic region."

"We are very honored to be chosen to bring NUGEN Audio solutions to the Chinese market," said Cheng Zhongjun, vice president and head of Budee s Technical Division. "NUGEN Audio s solutions are well-known for helping customers deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. We re confident that the NUGEN Audio brand will be very well-received by Chinese broadcasters and studio customers."

More information about the entire NUGEN Audio product family is available at www.nugenaudio.com, or by email to info@nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGEN_Jon-Schorah.jpg

Photo Caption: Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-Cheng.png

Photo Caption: Cheng Zhongjun, Vice President, Head of Budee s Technical Division

Share it on Twitter: NUGEN Audio Names Beijing Pacific Budee as Exclusive Distributor in China - http://goo.gl/CfCNvy

Follow NUGEN Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudio

https://twitter.com/NUGENAudio

