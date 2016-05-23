NUGEN Audio Distributor Music Metro to Present Loudness Toolkit 2 and LMB Processor at KOBA 2016 Show

LEEDS, U.K. -- May 23, 2016 -- NUGEN Audio today announced that its Korean distributor, Music Metro, will represent the company at the KOBA 2016 show, May 24-27 at the COEX convention and exhibition center in Seoul, South Korea. On stand A420, Music Metro will highlight NUGEN Audio's award-winning broadcast loudness measurement and management tools, including the Loudness Toolkit 2 and Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor.

Loudness Toolkit 2 is the latest generation of NUGEN Audio's acclaimed suite of loudness metering and correction tools. Consisting of the VisLM-H 2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 quick-fix tool, and ISL 2 true-peak limiter, Loudness Toolkit 2 now offers powerful workflow enhancements and upgrades that make it an even more valuable companion for users of nonlinear editors (NLEs) and digital audio workstations (DAWs). Loudness Toolkit 2 now includes versions of VisLM-H 2 and ISL 2 for power users of AVID Avid Pro Tools | HDX. In addition, the toolkit also includes a comprehensive new Adobe Premiere Pro CC integration for LM-Correct 2, enabling users to access LM-Correct 2 as a Common Extensibility Platform (CEP) panel within the Premiere editing environment.

NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor is an offline file-based loudness analysis and correction program for high-throughput applications. The solution qualified for AS-11 DPP compatibility together with NUGEN Audio's MXF Extension, a file-handling option that provides native MXF audio-handling and enables LMB Processor to perform automated analysis and correction of audio within an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file.

"Korea's loudness regulation has been effective since 2013, but on May 29 the grace period will end and loudness will become mandatory for Korean broadcasters. At this year's KOBA show, Music Metro is the ideal partner to show broadcasters how our award-winning loudness metering, management, and processing tools can help them comply easily and quickly," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "With its outstanding track record in providing innovative digital audio solutions to the Korean marketplace, Music Metro is renowned for its commitment to high-quality customer support and its deep understanding of the Korean broadcasting landscape. In short, Music Metro is an invaluable asset as we build our market presence in this exciting and dynamic country."

"It is a pleasure to present NUGEN Audio solutions to the Korean market," said Jun Yup Cha, team manager, Music Metro. "NUGEN Audio's solutions are well-known for helping customers deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. With NUGEN Audio tools, we're able to offer our customer total confidence in meeting their loudness delivery guidelines, especially with the looming deadline for the Korean loudness mandate."

About Music Metro

From the beginning, Music Metro has been dedicated to the goal of becoming the best in the digital audio workstation design. Our confidence, passion, and efforts define our company today. In efforts to move forward to the next level, Music Metro is leading the trend of ever-changing digital technologies comprising audio, video, and broadcast. All of our staff are professionals with the backgrounds as musicians and engineers, which is our biggest strength. We are capable of precise consulting, impeccable installation, and customized training for professional recording studios, live sound environments, and broadcast. For more information, please visit our website: www.musicmetro.co.kr or www.dawmall.com

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

