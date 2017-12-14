NUGEN Audio Delivers Immersive Update for Halo Upmix Second & Third Order Ambisonic Output, Auro-3D Now Available

LEEDS, UK, DECEMBER 14, 2017 - NUGEN Audio announces that the latest updates to its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension are now available. Halo Upmix now enables second and third order Ambisonic output and support for AmbiX and FuMa formats ideal for 360 video VR and other immersive audio content. The updated version, including second and third order Ambisonic output and Auro-3D support is available now.



"Having launched first order Ambisonic output in July, and previewing second and third order Ambisonic output at AES/NAB New York earlier this Fall, we are excited to get these new upgrades in the hands of our customers," says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Tools such as Halo Upmix are now making 3D immersive audio possible within a traditional post-production workflow and DAW/NLE template."





The Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension update also includes both 7.1.4 and 5.1.4 channel configurations to facilitate production in Auro-3D formats - a three-dimensional audio standard used across several industries, including cinema, gaming andautomotive applications.





In addition to these updates for the 3D Immersive Extension, other updates to Halo Upmix are included that will benefit all Halo users. Halo's advanced center channel extraction offers a unique level of control - including neural network-based dialog extraction. In this latest release, the dialog isolation algorithm has been enhanced and improvements have been made to low-frequency handling, building on the advanced center-channel control capability already available in Halo Upmix.





Halo Upmix is available at a list price of $499. The Halo 3D Immersive Extension with Ambisonic output can be purchased for $199. Current owners of this extension can update to the new version free of charge.





About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.