NUGEN Audio at BVE 2015

At BVE 2015, in partnership with HHB (stand J43), NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest innovations in its industry-leading family of post-production and broadcast audio tools, including key new technologies developed to meet the latest loudness standards and further ease the burden of loudness compliance. For more than a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of broadcasters and post-production professionals in over 50 countries.

Loudness Toolkit and LMB Processor Update for EBU R128 S1 Compliance

The latest standard update for short-form content such as adverts or promos, EBU R128 S1, will be supported with immediate availability at BVE 2015. NUGEN Audio will launch a series of parameter sets for its highly popular Loudness Toolkit NLE plug-ins and LMB (Loudness Management Batch) Processor software. Implementing the recommendations illustrated in the new supplement to R128 for short-form content, these downloads simplify and accelerate configuration for those working to the new measures. This update will be available at no charge to the end user.

Preview: New Upmixer Technology for Stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 Upmixing

At BVE 2015, NUGEN Audio will preview a new upmix process specifically designed for film and TV production. Capable of producing a downmix-compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel, the new technology is projected to be available in early Q2 2015.

LMB Processor MXF Extension Update for DPP AS-11 Program Compatibility

NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor is an offline, file-based loudness analysis and correction program for high-throughput applications. The MXF Extension for LMB Processor allows automated analysis and loudness correction for the audio essence within MXF files. This MXF Extension has been updated to include DPP AS-11 compatibility with immediate availability. NUGEN Audio is a participant in the DPP compliance program, an initiative founded by U.K. public service broadcasters to help speed the transition to fully digital production and distribution for television. As a member of the AS-11 DPP compliance and certification program, NUGEN Audio is helping to develop quality assurance criteria for the AS-11 DPP specification for digital file formats.

As part of NUGEN Audio's ongoing commitment to maintaining up-to-the-minute standards compliance for its clients, this update will be available at no charge to the customer.

DynApt(TM) Extension for LMB Processor (Loudness Management Batch Processor)

Adapting dynamic content such as theatrical releases for TV or TV content for mobile streaming is a challenging task, particularly in relation to dialog. At BVE 2015, NUGEN Audio will present DynApt(TM), Dynamic Adaptation Technology, a groundbreaking solution for intelligent repurposing of audio for TV and streaming at faster-than-real-time speeds. The DynApt algorithm has been designed to adapt the dynamic content of audio appropriately for different listening environments and playout systems while respecting the level of dialog in the original mix and meeting specific loudness criteria. The first implementation of this new technology is now available as a DynApt Extension for NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor, the company's leading offline loudness correction program.

"Every year, BVE gives us an outstanding opportunity to present our industry-leading loudness management and compliance tools to some of Europe's largest broadcasters. This year, we're demonstrating our ongoing commitment to support the very latest developments in loudness compliance and management, evidenced by our partnership with the DPP. In addition, we'll demonstrate how we're broadening our provision to include toolsets that address emerging audio requirements such as dynamics with our new DynApt algorithm, and with our upmixing technology that is in high demand from our client base. We're proud of our ability to support the very latest developments in loudness compliance and management while simultaneously innovating new tools that we believe will be transformative for our industry."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

