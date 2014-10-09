NUGEN Audio Announces VST3 Compatibility Across Entire Range of Plug-Ins

With Latest Version of Visualizer Audio Analysis Suite, All Current Plug-Ins Now Available in Steinberg VST3 Format

LEEDS, U.K. -- Oct. 9, 2014 -- With the newest version of its Visualizer Audio Analysis Suite, NUGEN Audio today announced that its entire family of professional audio plug-ins is now compliant with Steinberg's Virtual Studio Technology 3 (VST3) standard. Moving forward, all future releases of NUGEN Audio's plug-ins will be VST3-compatible.

"With VST3, Steinberg is providing a technological and creative basis for many innovative and exciting new products for the audio industry and opening up a new world of creative possibilities for instrument and effects plug-in users," said Simon Kerr, chief marketing officer, NUGEN Audio. "By porting our entire range of plug-ins to VST3, we're once again demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting the latest professional audio formats and standards. With VST3, NUGEN Audio is supporting users of Steinberg products with the most seamlessly compatible and innovative audio tools on the market, as well as an assurance of ongoing VST3 compatibility into the future."

With VST, Steinberg established one of the world's leading and most widely supported standards for plug-ins and virtual instruments in 1996. With this latest major revision, VST3 marks an important milestone in audio technology with a completely rewritten code base that provides the most stable and reliable VST platform to date, as well as a range of new features.

"NUGEN Audio is well-known for its highly innovative plug-ins and tools for audio professionals, and its products are perfect candidates for VST3 certification," said Timo Wildenhain, product marketing manager at Steinberg. "The NUGEN Audio plug-in family is the ideal combination of leading-edge technology and rich functionality that we had in mind."

NUGEN Audio's Visualizer provides robust audio analysis capabilities for quality audio production, with a standardized reference set of tools that let audio professionals work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others. Visualizer's unique intelligent window facility lets users select multiple view combinations, automatically resizing and aligning windows to maximize legibility and cross-referencing information across screens.

Visualizer and NUGEN Audio's other VST3-compatible products are available now. More information about Visualizer and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Steinberg is known the world over for its music and audio software and hardware solutions. The company has been developing, manufacturing, and selling innovative products for musicians and producers in the music, film, post production, and multimedia industries since 1984. Steinberg products are used by Grammy and Oscar award-winning composers, engineers, and producers. The company also offers business customers' license-management and copy-protection systems. Visit www.steinberg.net for further details.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

