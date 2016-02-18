NUGEN Audio at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

NUGEN Audio

April 18-21

At the 2016 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest updates to its industry-leading family of post-production and broadcast audio tools. These include significant updates to the company's upmixing, batch processing, and offline loudness tools.

Halo Upmix Stereo to 9.1 Option

NUGEN Audio will unveil an all-new option for Halo Upmix, the company's solution for upmixing stereo audio to surround. The 9.1 option allows the introduction of vertical positioning into the upmix, generating a 7.1.2 (Dolby AtmosTM) bed track-compatible upmix.

The first product based on NUGEN Audio's proprietary new upmixing processes, Halo Upmix has received much critical acclaim since its launch last September at IBC2015 in Amsterdam, where it won the Audio Media Best of Show award. Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-surround, downmix-compatible upmix with unique center channel management and spatial density controls. Combining several technologies, including frequency and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, Halo Upmix enables producers to target various upmix goals, including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation. In addition to stem and group upmixing, producers can use Halo Upmix's center channel control and management to fine-tune a surround mix and to create intricate mixes when there is no access to the original stems. The Halo Upmix 9.1 option will be available in April, with pricing to be announced.

LMB Processor: Updates for ProRes, MXF, and DynApt(TM) Extensions

For several years, NUGEN Audio has been building award-winning technology extensions for its Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor. These extensions include the company's DynApt(TM) loudness range targeting technology, which earned a commendation during the IBC Innovation Awards ceremony last year.

Several updates are immediately available for the LMB processor's extensions that help clients stay ahead of industry requirements for automated loudness analysis and correction. These updates include improved LRA correction speed for the DynApt Extension and wider file format support for the ProRes Extension, which now supports .MOV files using Version 2 descriptors and those with the LPCM format flag. Channel support for LMB Processor is now increased from 16 to 32 channels when advanced routing is used for both the MXF Extension and ProRes Extension. These updates are available at no charge to current owners.

Adobe Premiere CEP Panel Support for Loudness Quick-Fix Tool, LM-Correct 2

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate a comprehensive new Adobe Premiere integration for its LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool. For the first time, Premiere Pro users will have LM-Correct at their fingertips to help them adhere to any worldwide loudness standard with faster-than-real-time performance. This integration brings the same seamless loudness management workflow to Adobe Premiere that Avid users already enjoy with LM-Correct 2. Using Adobe's Common Extensibility Platform (CEP), NUGEN Audio has created a fully integrated CEP panel for LM-Correct 2. This means NUGEN Audio's award-winning loudness analysis and correction can now be run from a simple panel within Adobe Premiere without requiring users to leave the editing environment.

The Adobe Premiere integration is free for all existing LM-Correct 2 users.

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

