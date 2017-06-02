NTT Learning Systems Creates 4K Streaming System Using Blackmagic Design

Tokyo, Japan - June 02, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that NTT Learning Systems Corporation (NTTLS) has built a 4K recording and streaming system for a large digital art museum in Tokyo using ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel and Video Assist, as well as a number of Blackmagic Mini Converters.

NTTLS is a company offering educational service for the NTT group, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and other companies and organizations outside of the NTT group. They offer educational and video production services such as digital signage and video streaming, as well as technical consultation. For their museum client’s system, NTTLS built an entire AV and production system, as well as sourced NTTLS staff as technical support in the facility.

The facility mainly exhibits digital art, and includes both a permanent exhibition and special exhibition spaces. Performance rooms in the museum allow museum staff to hold panel sessions or bring in guest artists, which occur about 20 to 30 times a year. The NTTLS built 4K recording and a streaming system was made to record these performances and events, as well as archive them for streaming or viewing in the facility.

With the museum’s productions, four cameras are used, with their output sent to the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K via Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 4K. They record ISO camera outputs as well as switching with a 4K recorder via Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K. Computer outputs for presentations are also sent to the ATEM switcher and recorded via SDI to HDMI 4K. Audio feeds from a PA system and audio from computers are converted with Mini Converter SDI to Analog.

“When we first built the system for this museum five years ago, we were looking for an HD switcher and we installed Blackmagic’s ATEM 1 M/E switcher. This time, we needed to upgrade the system to 4K, so we decided to use the new Blackmagic switcher. Our affiliate post production house, NTT MEDIA LAB, has been using many Blackmagic products so it made us comfortable to use the same brand,” said Mitsuhiro Tajima, the system engineer of NTTLS.

NTTLS installed the Blackmagic 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K as they needed additional inputs and outputs, as well as the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel for hardware switching. The compactness of the set up was one of the main advantages of the Blackmagic Design products for NTTLS, with the ATEM Broadcast 1 M/E Broadcast Panel sitting in a system rack that can be pulled out whenever needed. The monitor for multi view output from the ATEM is also mounted on a rack.

“We wanted everything to be rack mounted and compact, and Blackmagic had an advantage in terms of compactness. We chose the 1 M/E Broadcast Panel as we wanted to keep it in the rack system. We used to operate the Blackmagic switcher with their software control panel, but I like the physical switcher’s intuitiveness. ATEM also allows us to easily switch output formats, which is very usable,” said Yuji Ohmameuda of NTTLS, who manages the recording/streaming system at the museum.

Ohmameuda continued: ”Most of the recorded material is premised on editing, however, some events are live streamed. We use the Blackmagic Video Assist as an HD recorder to live stream the down converted video via Ustream.”

“Blackmagic has a wide variety of product line ups, so I don’t have to worry about which third party products work well with Blackmagic. I can simply use the same Blackmagic brand so it is very easy to build a system like this,” Tajima concluded.

