NPR's Michael Oreskes to Deliver Keynote Address at Media Finance Focus 2017

Northfield, IL, April 27, 2017 – Michael Oreskes, Senior Vice President of News and Editorial Director for NPR – National Public Radio,will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Media Finance Focus 2017 conference, scheduled for May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida. Oreskes’ keynote, which will address the future of public media journalism and NPR’s thoughts on the role of collaboration in bringing important stories to listeners, will occur during an 8:00 a.m. breakfast general session on Tuesday morning, May 23.

Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 21st.

“Since taking the helm at NPR’s news operation in 2015, Michael Oreskes has directed increased collaboration that draws upon the editorial strengthens and local relationships of its member stations as well as the organization’s optimization of digital and social media platforms,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Our attendees are sure to find his insights, which are steeped in more than 40 years of journalistic experiences for both global and national news organizations, very helpful to the strategic planning initiatives underway at their own organizations.”

As NPR's Senior Vice President of News and Editorial Director, Michael Oreskes leads an award-winning team of journalists and seasoned newsroom executives who are committed to the highest-quality news reporting and multi-platform storytelling. Since joining NPR in 2015, Oreskes has reinvigorated the connections between the newsrooms of NPR and its member stations and advanced NPR’s use of digital media platforms. Examples of his leadership include working with member stations to provide news reporting from local statehouses, and launching groundbreaking forays into the podcast space, with hits such as “NPR Politics Podcast” and “Embedded.” Oreskes is also a frequent speaker, defending and promoting the value of a free and independent press and its essential role in today's democracy.

Oreskes’ prior experiences include seven years with The Associated Press, where he supervised the timeliness and quality of AP's global news coverage, and three years as Executive Editor at The International Herald Tribune, where he introduced video, blogs, and other multi-media features to expand the paper's digital footprint as well as managed hundreds of multi-cultural, multi-lingual staff around the globe. From 2001-2005, Oreskes served as Deputy Managing Editor/Assistant Managing Editor at The New York Times, supervising the growth of digital and video content for the news organization and overseeing its documentary television programs. Previously, as the publisher’s Washington Bureau Chief, he led the team to three Pulitzer prizes, and oversaw the development of television and internet projects. Earlier roles during his two decades at the Times include serving as Chief Political Correspondent, Metropolitan Editor and City Editor. He came to the Times in 1981 from The Daily News where he covered City Hall.

Oreskes is co-author (with Eric Lane) of The Genius of America, How the Constitution Saved Our Country and Why It Can Again and has written for publications including the American Journalism Review, Harvard International Journal of Press/Politics and Insights on Law & Society. He was awarded three Emmys and an Alfred I. DuPont Columbia University award for documentary television production. He is a member of the board of the American Society of News Editors, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia Journalism Review and Media Leaders Council for the World Economic Forum. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from City College of New York.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conferencewill feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.

