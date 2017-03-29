NOWO Launches OTT Multiscreen Service With Broadpeak CDN Solutions

RENNES, France -- March 27, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Portuguese telecommunications operator NOWO, formerly Cabovisao, has selected Broadpeak's solutions for OTT multiscreen delivery. VP Media Solutions, a market leader in broadcast systems, provided the systems architecture and ensured a flawless installation process integrating the next-gen Nebula TV platform from Androme. Through Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager, BkS400 video cache servers, and BkM100 CDN manager, NOWO can deliver a variety of advanced television services, including live, VOD, and catch-up TV, ensuring a superior quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers on every screen.



"Television viewers want options, and thanks to Broadpeak we're able to satisfy the demand for high-quality anywhere, anytime, any device viewing experience," said Ana Maria Teixeira, CTO at NOWO. "We chose Broadpeak's CDN solutions for their unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. Providing us with a future-proof solution, Broadpeak ensures that we can quickly evolve to support sophisticated applications like Cloud PVR in a very near future."



Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packagers improve multiscreen video delivery over managed or open internet networks through on-the-fly packaging, on-the-fly encryption, and unique cache management capabilities. By processing and storing content only once, the origin packagers enable NOWO to deliver video to a broad range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, and games consoles at an optimized cost.



The BkS350 origin packagers and BkS400 servers offer broad format support including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.



Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN manager, NOWO can effectively manage load balancing and failover tasks for clients. The BkM100 system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.



"NOWO is providing a world-class television experience to viewers that includes an entertaining mix of live, on-demand, and catch-up TV content on every screen," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Working with Broadpeak, an expert in CDN solutions that have been deployed by more than 50 network operators, NOWO has dramatically boosted quality of experience and operational efficiencies, gaining a competitive edge in the highly competitive Portuguese market."



# # #



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



