“From Not to Hot” Renewed for a Second Season, Mama June’s Epic Transformation to Continue on WE tv

NEW YORK, NY – August 7, 2017 – WE tv announced today that it has renewed breakout hit series “Mama June: From Not to Hot” for a ten episode second season beginning in early 2018. Season one of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” debuted earlier this year and remains cable’s number one new reality show of 2017. The show was among the most popular in WE tv’s history, averaging more than 2 million viewers throughout its first season, and achieving steady ratings growth throughout. During its run, the show was consistently Friday night’s #1 cable program among adults and women 18-49 and 25-54 and made WE tv the #1 cable network on Friday nights among women 18-49 & 25-54.

“Audiences were totally captivated by the return of June Shannon and family in ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot,’ which was a huge hit out of the gate and demonstrates how familiar and compelling characters with great stories to tell can still make a big impact,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “Though she may have gotten physically smaller, Mama June remains a larger-than-life personality, and her appeal with viewers is stronger than ever. After witnessing her epic transformation, it was absolutely clear that the story has just begun, and we are pleased to be continuing together on this journey.”

Season two follows “Mama June” as she tries to navigate life after a whirlwind year and losing hundreds of pounds. She shocks everyone by turning the tables on her daughter Alana (former child pageant queen "Honey Boo Boo") and gets caught up with adult pageant-mania, eager to compete against the beautiful women who snubbed her before her weight loss. Yet it doesn't take long for June to realize that her weight was the least of her problems --as she now faces decisions that could tear her family apart.

“Mama June: From Not to Hot” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Moriah Muse, Alex Campbell and Leslie Greif. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Lauren Lazin and David Stefanou.

About Thinkfactory Media

Thinkfactory Mediais a full-service production company that creates high-quality entertainment content. Renowned for award-winning productions, the company was the driving force behind the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-nominated hit mini-seriesHatfields & McCoys(History), starring Kevin Costner. Other recent credits include: the highly-rated scripted drama, Sun Records (CMT), #Preached (Complex Networks), the Lifetime biopic, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le,Million Dollar Matchmaker (WE tv), Texas Rising (History), Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

(WE tv), Marriage Boot Camp (WE tv), Married By Mom and Dad (TLC), Dead of Winter: The Donner Party (The Weather Channel), Vet School (Nat Geo WILD), Preachers’ Daughters (Lifetime), R&B Divas: Atlanta (TV One), R&B Divas: Los Angeles (TV One), Queens of Drama (Pop), Strange Love (TLC), Gene Simmons: Family Jewels (A&E),Tony Danza: Teach (A&E), among many others. Find out more about Thinkfactory Media and its projects atwww.ThinkfactoryMedia.com and follow them on Twitter at @TFactoryMedia.

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

