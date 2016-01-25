'Norm Of The North' heads to China for Theatrical Release

LOS ANGELES, CA -- January 25, 2016 -- Following the recent U.S. release of the animated family feature film Norm of the North, (distributed by Lionsgate) which premiered theatrically January 15th, Nicolas Atlan and Mike Young, Co-CEOs of Splash Entertainment, announced today that the company has signed a new deal with Yang Yang Pictures Corporation, Ltd. of Shanghai whereby the company will serve as a major investor for the film release in China. As part of this new partnership with Yang Yang and Splash Entertainment, Chinawood Media Corp., a leader in the China film market, will distribute Norm of the North throughout the Republic of China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Norm of the North is slated for a theatrical release in China in April 2016.

“To date, Norm of the North has been sold to more than 70 countries around the world. Now with Chinawood as a partner, along with Yang Yang Pictures as a major investor, we are confident that Norm of the North will continue to climb the box office with record numbers in China,” commented Young.

“Opening only one week ago in U.S. theaters and garnering an A- CinemaScore with children under 18, we are pleased to offer this successful family film that provides a universal message to audiences around the world,“ added Atlan. “As the first feature film from Splash Entertainment, we believe that China offers a gateway to a vastly growing market within the film industry and we are excited about these new partnerships.”

“Splash Entertainment is a very well-known animation company around the world and we always want to work with a partner like this. We look forward to a long-term relationship in the future,” stated Yang Yang’s Chairman Mr. Han Tao. “In addition, Norm of the North is full of happiness animation. We have great confidence for its performance in China.”

“Yang Yang was looking at an opportunity to get involved in Norm of the North thanks to Splash Entertainment and Lionsgate. Yang Yang and I are excited about partnering with Mike Young and Nicolas Atlan at Splash entertainment to exploit this picture in China and build a solid, long-lasting franchise,” noted Silvio Astarita, of Silhouette Media Group in Canada, who secured the deal.

Norm of the North follows the exploits of Norm, a fun-loving polar bear, and his three ragtag lemming pals in their bid to save their Arctic home. Traveling to New York City they take on the big apple, big business, and a big identity crisis in an effort to save the day from a maniacal land developer.

About Yang Yang

Yang Yang Cultural Industry Group is a company dedicated to the cultural industry investment and financing, cultural property, cultural tourism, film arts, cultural performances and cultural welfare and other business content integrated cultural enterprises. As the Key Partners of Yang Yang, Hollywood (China) Digital Arts R & D Center & Vapor Film Co. Ltd. in Wuxi (National) Digital Film Industrial Park, the main sponsor & business operations platform, has established more than 10 years. 2004 invested an international digital film & animation studio in the Wuxi New District, provide all film & animation production service.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all digital platforms of the media. The company’s library (over 550 half hours) contains content airing in more than 160 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed in markets worldwide and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Hero:108®, Growing Up Creepie®, Pet Alien® and ToddWorld®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the animated family feature film Norm of the North, the next three 45 minute movies in the Alpha And Omega franchise, and the Netflix Original series Kulipari: An Army of Frogs. Currently in production is Chloe’s Closet Season 3.As a production company hired by outside content owners, Splash Entertainment has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets® and He-Man Masters of the Universe.