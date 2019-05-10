Nominations Sought for 2019 Women in Technology Award

MAY 9, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Women in Technology Award, the prestigious honor jointly presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE’s global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and Cablefax.

The nominations deadline is Friday, June 21, 2019.

The award, which was first presented in 1995, acknowledges the achievements of an outstanding woman in technology who has demonstrated significant personal and professional growth and has contributed to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry. The award shines a spotlight on the achievements of women in this traditionally male-dominated industry sector.

A nominee must be in a technical position in the cable or telecommunications industry and must be a member of WICT and SCTE•ISBE, among other criteria detailed in the nomination application.

This year’s award will be presented during SCTE•ISBE’s Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, in New Orleans.

Last year’s winner was Noopur Davis, executive vice president, chief product and technology officer of Comcast. Other past recipients include Debbie Picciolo, Theresa Hennesy, Vibha Rustagi, Sherita Ceasar, Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field, Nomi Bergman, and Yvette Kanouff.

More information—including the complete list of winners—and the online nomination application are available at www.wict.org in the Career Development section. Questions should be directed to Kristin Edwards at 202-827-4790 or kedwards@wict.org or Zenita Henderson at 610-594-7326 or zhenderson@scte.org.