Nominations Open For 2019 NAB Technology Awards

Nomination deadline is January 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Broadcasters has opened nominations for its 2019 Technology Awards, which are presented each year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev. The awards highlight significant achievements in the field of broadcast technology. Five awards are presented each year:

Radio Engineering Achievement Award

Television Engineering Achievement Award

Digital Leadership Award

Technology Innovation Award

Best Paper Award

The Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are presented to individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio or television broadcast industry, respectively.

The Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has transformed a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way.

NAB’s Technology Innovation Award is presented to an organization showing an advanced technology exhibit or demonstration at the NAB Show that has not yet been commercialized.

Finally, the Best Paper Award honors the author(s) of a paper of exceptional merit that is published in the Proceedings of the 2019 Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference, held each year as part of the NAB Show.

“NAB is proud to celebrate our industry’s technical and engineering achievements each year by presenting these awards to individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves with noteworthy performances,” said NAB’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny. “This is one of the best parts of my job as these annual milestones are measures of our industry’s progress in developing and implementing broadcast technology and broadcaster innovation.”

The deadline for nominations is January 18, 2019. Nomination forms and detailed award rules are available at nab.org/events/awards.asp, along with listings of past recipients.

About NAB Show



NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###