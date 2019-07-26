Nomination Deadline Extended to August 2ndfor MFM – BCCA’s “People to Watch” in 2020

The deadline for nominating media industry financial managers who should be considered “People to Watch” in 2020 has been extended until August 2, 2019. Organized by MFM – The Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, the program recognizes those whose contributions are helping to grow their companies and advance the profession’s role within the media industry.

The January/February 2020 issue of The Financial Manager magazine will include a special report featuring profiles of “People to Watch” in the coming year. MFM welcomes all nominations for the honor. It is not necessary for nominators, nor those they recommend, to be members of MFM or BCCA. To ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will also accept more than one nomination from a nominator.

Qualifications for nominees include:

· Be a member of the media financial community, with a focus on radio; broadcast TV; networks, programming, and streaming; multi-channel/telecommunications platforms; newspaper/print; games, or digital media.

· Have a mission or responsibility that suggests they will be instrumental in creating change within the media and financial industries over the next year.

TFM’s Editorial Advisory Board are charged with selecting the “People to Watch” honorees.

Click here to download the nomination form and submit to: TFM/People to Watch 2020, 550 West Frontage Road, Suite 3600, Northfield, IL 60093. Or e-mail to info@mediafinance.org.

“MFM-BCCA’s ‘People to Watch’ program is one of the most highly regarded in the media financial management field,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “The individuals selected come from all levels in media finance departments; what unites them is their mission to improve the business. We are honored to recognize them and excited by the nominees coming in for 2020.”

Honorees will be selected by the TFM editorial board. The honorees and their stories will be featured in the January-February 2020 issue of MFM’s The Financial Manager(“TFM”) magazine. The official publication of the MFM, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry.

MFM’s People to Watch in 2019 are: Ilene Cook, Comptroller, and Director of Financial Accounting, The Washington Post; Veronica Landers, Director of Credit Collections, Meredith Local Media Group; Rebecca Riegelsberger, Vice President of Tax, The E.W. Scripps; Jessica Westby, Assistant Controller, Technology Operations, G&A Joint Ventures and Investments, Turner and Shereta Williams, President, Videa.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.