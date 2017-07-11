Nomination Deadline Approaching for MFM – BCCA’s “People to Watch” in 2018

Northfield, IL, July 11, 2017 - The deadline is approaching for nominating media industry financial managers who should be considered "People to Watch" in 2018. Organized by MFM, The Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry's credit association, the program recognizes emerging leaders whose contributions are helping to grow their companies and advance the profession's industry role.

MFM welcomes all nominations for "People to Watch." Neither nominators nor those they recommend need to be members of MFM or BCCA. To ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will also accept more than one nomination from a nominator.

Nominees should:

Be a member of the media financial community, with a focus on: radio, broadcast TV, cable networks, multi-channel / telecommunications platforms, newspaper/print or digital media.

Have a mission or responsibility that suggests they will be instrumental in creating change within the media and financial industries over the next year.

The deadline for "People to Watch" nominations has been extended to Friday, July 21. A nomination form is available on MFM's website.

"With more than half of the current year already in the rear-view mirror, we can already anticipate many of the developments that will be play a critical role in the success of media companies in the coming year, including the broadcast spectrum repack, advanced advertising, ATSC 3.0 and the market for augmented and virtual reality video programming," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. "Our People to Watch program not only helps to recognize the industry's finance professionals, whose contributions often go uncelebrated, but to also provide a forum for peers looking to shape successful futures for their own organizations."

The 2018 honorees and their stories will be featured in the January-February 2018 issue of MFM's The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine. The official publication of the MFM, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. Honorees will be selected by the TFM editorial board.

MFM's People to Watch in 2017 are Jason Facer, Vice President Finance, Cox Media Group, Jennifer Hurley, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, The Washington Post, and Victoria Mink, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Altice USA.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.