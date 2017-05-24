nobeo GmbH Adopts Facilis Shared Storage at One of Europe’s Most Sophisticated Interdisciplinary Media Production Campuses

HUDSON, MA (May 24, 2017) – Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, has announced the successful installation of a large-scale shared storage solution at leading German TV production service providers, nobeo GmbH. Working closely with local channel partner, Cologne-based Speed Systems, Facilis has installed three TerraBlock 24EX/16 and TerraBlock TX16 expandable storage systems together with a TerraBlock Hybrid24 storage system. All the TerraBlocks are connected to a switched 10 Gbit/s ingest and logging network and to an 8Gbps Fibre Channel editing network that supports the entire seven studio, outside area and post production campus where they manage all ingest, logging, service and back-up operations.

Working for some of Europe’s leading broadcasters and content creators, such as Endemol Shine Germany GmbH, UFA Show & Factual GmbH, Filmpool entertainment GmbH, RedSeven Entertainment GmbH and Norddeich TV, nobeo has invested in an extensive and specialized production infrastructure. The facility operates an Avid infrastructure comprising 80 Media Composer edit systems and six ProTools HD edit suites.

Until recently, nobeo employed Avid Unity MediaNetwork storage, and this strategic decision sees it replacing this with the Facilis-based shared storage system. “A key driver for upgrading to Facilis was our existing Fibre Channel infrastructure, including many sanboxes and host adapters,” commented Norman Ende, Head of Postproduction at nobeo Studios. “We like the option to use both technologies – Ethernet for service tasks and our fast Fibre Channel for editing jobs.”

A central feature of Facilis TerraBlock is the collaborative operating practices that it facilitates – a feature that Ende describes as “must have” within Avid workflows. “Already we can recognize the very fast behavior of the Facilis system and how it provides large, highly cost-effective amounts of storage – it is straightforward to expand our network with cheaper Ethernet 1 or 10 Gbit clients for logging and ingesting tasks.

“With Facilis, I like how easy it is to expand our storage network, simply by adding an additional server and not having to concern ourselves with issues such as managing servers, databases or client licensing,” Norman Ende concluded.

About nobeo GmbH

nobeo GmbH is a full-service provider of TV production services based in Hürth, just a stone’s throw from Cologne. Situated close to the media metropolis Cologne, the studio complex offers an ideal production environment for TV and web TV productions. Seven studios, an extensive post production unit, a blue box and an open-air area altogether provide the perfect setting for complex live shows, dramas and international programs. With mobile HD production sets nobeo can support TV productions at literally any location. nobeo1, one of Europe’s most modern OB trucks, provides the heartbeat of numerous outside productions.

Ever since 2007, nobeo has been part of the Euro Media Group, enabling it to operate on a global scale. As part of this international partnership, nobeo acts as an interdisciplinary media center and not only provides classic TV production services, but also solutions for video-on-demand or over-the-top systems. nobeo provides clients with a broad diversity of professional, interdisciplinary expertise and a pool of highly specialized equipment.