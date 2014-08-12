No Pet Left Behind Nat Geo WILD Greenlights New Miniseries

(WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 13, 2014) Every year thousands of pets are injured, trapped or displaced as a result of tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes and other natural diasters. Traditional first responders are not equipped to help animals, leaving them helpless in the wake of catastrophe. Until now.

Premiering in 2015, Nat Geo WILD has greenlit the new miniseries Animal Search & Rescue (wt), which follows a team of dedicated meteorologists, storm chasers, animal experts and emergency personnel who have banded together to form the ultimate first responder team to rescue trapped and injured pets. Battling their way through ferocious weather, washouts, and downed trees and power lines, the team and their vehicles fight their way to ground zero. We’ll meet team leader Karissa Hadden, a veterinary assistant and the founder of the animal disaster rescue charity who works toward helping animals in distress. Animal Search & Rescue (wt) takes an inside look at the heroes on the ground who fight to save animals’ lives. The announcment was made today by Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager, Nat Geo WILD.

“What’s incredible about this show is that the team doesn’t just wait for disaster to strike, they actively pursue storms so that they will be on the ground when they hit,” said Daniels. “They know the local first responders aren’t equipped to help pets, so they’ve stepped up to fill a need and reunite families when they need it the most.

Each episode of the three-part series follows the team as they prepare for a mission into a disaster zone. It is a 24/7, 365-day pursuit that has them crisscrossing the country, trying to stay one step ahead of catastrophe. Battling their way through ferocious weather, downed trees and damaged roads, they head into ground zero to find the pets that Mother Nature left behind.

“When disaster hits, pets are often the ones to be left behind, said Hadden. “My main priority is to get as many animas out of danger and to safety as quickly as possible. It’s the right thing to do.”