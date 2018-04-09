NIPPON TV FINALIZES DEAL WITH STB TV CHANNEL FOR THE UKRAINE FORMAT OF ITS GLOBAL MEGA HIT DRAMA SERIES “MOTHER”

CANNES, FRANCE – April 09, 2018 – On the first day of MIP-TV, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcast network, production powerhouse in Japan, and ratings champion for four consecutive years, announced today STB TV Channel has acquired the scripted format rights to their award-winning drama series Mother (11 x 60’) and will be remaking the series in either Ukrainian or Russian (to be announced shortly). The scripted format Mother has already been sold to South Korea (produced by CJ E&M and currently airing in Asia on tvN and selected for Canneseries at MIP-TV) and Turkey (produced by MF YAPIM and MEDYAPIM and became a mega hit on Star TV).

The deal marks the first time that a Japanese drama will be offered as a format in Ukraine. The announcement was made jointly today by Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, and Ms. Ekaterina Shevelyuk, Head of Programming for STB.

“We are extremely honored to have Mother created yet again by another prominent drama producing country such as Ukraine. STB has produced countless format adaptations that have been highly appreciated not only in Ukraine but also CEE countries, commented Hatayama.

“The TV series Mother has original ideas with unique hooks that resonate across society unconditional of mentality or language. Mother is a proven success concept by Nippon TV which has had a huge impact on viewers within Japan. STB is happy to build its adaptation upon the original concepts with a fresh and creative approach yet still maintaining all of the elements that would make audiences of Ukraine fall in love with the series,” commented Shevelyuk.

About Mother

Child abuse is arguably one of the cruelest of crimes. Just as horrendous is the all-too common tendency of society to turn a blind eye to this abuse. Mother is the story of a woman who responds to an abused girl's silent cries of help. The drama follows an aloof 30+-year-old woman who works reluctantly as an elementary school teacher and notices bruises on her first-grade student. Initially, like everyone else, she looks the other way. But the student’s wretched desperation soon awakens a passion and determination in this caring teacher. Together they skip town and embark on a risky journey pretending to be mother and child. Mother chronicles the transformation of a once disenchanted woman who suddenly takes on the role of a parent to a child who is starved for maternal love. The drama probes into the meaning of motherhood in modern society.

About Nippon TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is “Dragons’ Den”, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in markets territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award winning version, “Shark Tank”, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of “Mother,” a scripted format that has become a mega hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 26 territories around the world, and “Woman –My Life for My Children- “, currently a mega hit in Turkey. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

About STB

STB TV channel for many years holds a leading position among Ukrainian channels. The most popular shows here are self-produced ones: Ukraina Maie Talant!/Ukraine’s Got Talent!, Tansiuiut Vsi!/Everybody’s Dancing!, X-Faktor/X-Factor, Kholostiak/The Bachelor, Zvazheni ta Shchaslyvi/Weighted and Happy, MasterShef/MasterChef, Bytva Ekstrasensiv/Clash of Psychics, Khata na Tata/Daddy’s House and others.

On June 2nd, 1997 this national television channel was aired for the first time.

In 2015, STB, with a share of 10.01% for the target audience 14-49, and 9.56% for the target audience 18-54 (here and further figures are given for 50K+, Nielsen’s television audience research data belongs to TIC, provided by StarLightMedia) has proved its position as a leader of Ukrainian television.

During the time that the channel has been a part of StarLightMedia Group, STB’s self-produced projects have gained the most popularity.