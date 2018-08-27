NIPPON TV UNVEILS NEW TITLES FOR MIPCOM 2018, INCLUDING THREE SCRIPTED FORMATS, ONE UNSCRIPTED FORMAT, AND ONE ANIMATED SERIES

TOKYO, JAPAN – August 27, 2018 – Having just announced that its new fashion-set millennial drama series Way Too Kawaii!is confirmed for the Asian World Premiere TV “Kawaii” Screening at MIPCOM on Tuesday 16 October at 11:30am, Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that in addition to Way Too Kawaii!the company will be heading to MIPCOM with three scripted formats (OASIS – a love story –, Caution, Hazardous Wifeand Abandoned), one unscripted format (When life gives you money) and one animated series (Run with the wind). Nippon TV will be unveiling these titles for the first time at MIPCOM. Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development, for Nippon TV made the announcement.

“Celebrating our 65Anniversary in 2018 and currently Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years, we are pleased to be unveiling these new titles at this year’s MIPCOM,” commented Mr. Sogo. “Our current scripted formats, specifically Motherand Woman-My Life for My Children-, continue to be two of our most successful and sought-after drama series around the world, and we have the same level of confidence for our new scripted formats OASIS – a love story – and Caution, Hazardous Wifeand Abandoned. We also expect tremendous success with our unscripted format When life gives you money and our animated offering of Run with the windwhich will further strengthen the international business side of Nippon TV.”

Scripted Formats

OASIS – a love story – (60-minute episodes)

Genre: Drama

This drama is about a young woman who is unwanted by her parents. Saddened by her unfortunate life, she attempts suicide by jumping off a bridge. Unsuccessful in her endeavor, she is befriended by a police detective who immediately takes her to the hospital. Upon waking up in the hospital, she realizes she has been unidentified and thinking she might be able to live a different life she pretends to have lost her memory. The detective, who recently lost his wife, decides to take care of her until she regains her memory and invites her into the family home with his three children. A story that started from a lie turns into an unexpected happy ending with a family she could only hope for.

Caution, Hazardous Wife(60-minute episodes)

Genre: Drama

Caution, Hazardous Wife follows a housewife who decides to reinvent herself after realizing she is a disaster when it comes to homemaking but a champion of justice who becomes incredibly dangerous when angry. Packed with laughter and action, this drama sends love and encouragement to all the women out there who live life to the fullest.

Abandoned(60-minute episodes)

Genre: Drama

Abandoned is a touching drama as seen through the eyes of children facing the harsh reality of life in an orphanage. While facing many challenges, these young children long for being adopted. Upon agreeing to become a member of a new family, the orphans learn of their past given names. Is innocence and happiness lost forever when abandoned or will these children ultimately find their place in the world?

Unscripted Format

When life gives you money(60-minute episodes)

Genre: Emotainment

When life gives you money, how would you spend it? In each episode, celebrities receive the amount of their age × US$100 on their birthday to use as they please. A camera follows their journey as they try to find the best gift to enrich their lives. As they refine their special plans to choose the best gifts, the celebrities’ core values and essences are revealed.

Animated Series

Run with the Wind (23 x 30 minutes)

Genre: Animation

The highly-acclaimed youth novel “Run with the Wind” by Ms. Shiwon Miura is set to be remade into a television anime for the first time. Produced by Production I.G., the anime showcases university students and their pursuit of glory in Japan’s most famous collegiate championship, the Hakone Ekiden (relay marathon).

About Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV)

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega hit in Turkey and has sold into 29 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 11 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.