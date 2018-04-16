Nippon TV and Medyapim, Joins Forces With the Japanese Embassy in Turkey and Ankara University, to Celebrate Success of the Hit Drama Series Mother and Woman With a Joint Conference Held in Ankara

ANKARA, TURKEY – April 16, 2018 – At a joint conference held on Friday in Ankara, Turkey, executives from Nippon TV and MEDYAPIM came together with the Japanese Embassy in Turkey and Ankara University to celebrate the success of Mother(Anne in Turkey) and Woman (Kadin in Turkey), two of Nippon TV’s most successful dramas that have become mega hits in Turkey. In attendance were Mr. Akio Miyajima, the Japanese Ambassador to Turkey, Mr. Fatih Aksoy, CEO of MEDYAPIM, Ms. Ozge Ozpirincci, lead actress of Kadin, Ms. Kako Kuwahara, Managing Director of Nippon TV, and the three creators of Mother and Woman, including Mr. Hisashi Tsugiya, Producer, Mr. Nobuo Mizuta, Director and Mr. Yuji Sakamoto, award-winning scriptwriter.

The event was held at Ankara University where dignitaries, press, and students from the communications department, were in attendance to hear the Japanese and Turkish creators discuss their views, beliefs, and experiences in what it takes to create a hit drama series that is appreciated and enjoyed around the world. A video was shown comparing the Japanese version and the Turkish version highlighting the similarities and differences between the two dramas and how each producer adapted the story to coincide with their local viewers.

“It was an honor for me to share my passion for Mother and Woman with this wonderful group in Turkey. The high level of production value, coupled with the skillful adaptation, that Fatih and his team created with their versions of Anne and Kadin greatly exceeded my expectations,” commented Mr. Tsugiya.

“What a privilege for me to be acknowledged by the Japanese Embassy, the team from Nippon TV, and the students from Ankara University,” commented Aksoy. “Anne and Kadin have both proven to be a ratings success in Turkey thanks to the amazing story created by Nippon TV. Stories with that deepness and elegance is not usual neither in Turkish television nor in world television. We try to keep all element of stories while in adaptation and I am proud of achieving this and it has been a tremendous pleasure to bring these stories to life.”

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is "Dragons' Den", a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in markets territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award winning version, "Shark Tank", airs in the US. Following closely is the success of "Mother," a scripted format that has become a mega hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 26 territories around the world, and "Woman –My Life for My Children- ", currently a mega hit in Turkey.

Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.