FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, NIPPON TV CAPTURES THE ANNUAL RATINGS TRIPLE CROWN TITLE FOR 2018

Headlining the New Year, Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, proudly announced today that the company has captured the annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title for 2018, topping the charts in the All Day, Golden Time, and Prime Time categories. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this title.

2018 Annual Viewer Ratings (January 1, 2018 – December 30, 2018):

All Day (6 am - 12 am) 7.9% (2017: 8.2%, 1st place)

Prime Time (7 pm - 11 pm) 11.6% (2017: 12.0%, 1st place)

Golden Time (7 pm - 10 pm) 12.0% (2017: 12.4%, 1st place)

(Kanto region household viewership provided by Video Research, Ltd.)

Comment from Yoshio Okubo, Representative Director, President, and Chief Executive Operating Officer:

I thank all our supporters who helped us win the 2018 annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title. Words cannot express my profound gratitude to our loyal viewers. I also sincerely thank our sponsors who have supported us and partners who have cooperated with our program production. We celebrated our 65anniversary as a broadcaster in 2018, a year where we broadcast many commemorative shows such as “65 Years of Television—The Power of Sports” which was a collaboration with Japan’s national broadcaster NHK, special music programs, and many other inspiring shows. The year also saw us win the monthly ratings Triple Crown title for the 58consecutive month—a record streak for all Tokyo-based commercial broadcasters.

In 2019, Nippon TV will aspire to offer more high-quality content across multiple platforms that include our linear, BS (broadcasting satellite), and CS (communications satellite) channels, as well as Hulu Japan and our other digital streaming services. We hope you continue to support us.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version,Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 32 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to over 22 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.