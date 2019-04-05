“BLOCK OUT”, A FORMAT CREATED BY NIPPON TV AND RED ARROW STUDIOS, LICENSED TO ZENSE ENTERTAINMENT IN THAILAND

CANNES, FRANCE & TOKYO, JAPAN - April 5, 2019– Having recently announced the action-packed new gameshow format, Beat the Rooms, Nippon TV announced today that the format they developed together entitled Block Out has been licensed to Zense Entertainment, a leading Thailand-based production company. Block Out, a comical physical game show, will start airing this July on Thailand’s Channel 7on their 17:15-18:00 slot (Monday to Friday, everyday)with more than 100 episodes currently planned.

Atsushi Sogo, President, International Business Development, Nippon TV said:

“My formats team and I are delighted to have Zense Entertainment, a young and very promising production company, produce the Thai version of our super exciting game show, Block Out. This format was born from a segment of our popular show Pharaoh!; it is developed and distributed by Nippon TV, in association with Red Arrow Studios, who we co-developed our latest format Beat the Rooms. Pharaoh!is enjoying its 5season on Hunan TV, China, and had also been adapted in other countries as well. Block Outtakes the best laughter and action essence from Pharaoh!and is sure to make Thai audience laugh every night of the week. We will provide our best services in making sure Zense Entertainment creates a hit show for Channel 7.”

Mr. Varavuth Jentanakul, Chairman & CEO, from Zense Entertainment said:

“It is such an honor for us to have a chance collaborating with Nippon TV, Japan’s giant television company, in bringing itsBlock OutTV format alive. This is an exciting moment for us as this is such a fun filled quiz show format incorporating an innovative physical game structure with high tension and entertainment at its core. Zense Entertainment, with our top class creative team, will make it a big hit show here in Thailand.”

In each episode of Block Out, two teams of four players are battling each other in a variety of amusing physical games, combining trivia, strategy, chance and mostly- countless epic falls. Each team plays on a separate wall which ends in a dark, endless pit. There are five rounds in this game, each round will reward the winning team with points which will be converted into centimeters. The teams’ goal is to reach the final with the most centimeters. The five rounds include “Pop-Ups,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Russian Roulette,” “Crossover,” and “The Drop Out.”

Zense Entertainment is the leading independent TV content production company in Thailand with an experience of producing 14 international formats and 30 of our own creations delivering a total of more than 4,200 entertainment hours to audiences around the country. Many of our programs were attracted top ratings within their time slots, two were named highest ratings game show in Thailand.

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into 34 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 25 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.