NIPPON TV FINALIZES FOURTH DEAL WITH MEDYAPIM FOR THE TURKISH FORMAT OF ITS JAPANESE DRAMA SERIES“OASIS – A LOVE STORY –”

CANNES, FRANCE – October 15, 2018 - Marking their fourth deal together, Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that MEDYAPIM, one of the leading production companies in Turkey,has acquired the format rights to its drama OASIS – a love story –and will be remaking the 60 minutes series in Turkish. This drama is a heart-warming story about a lonely, unloved girl who suddenly starts a new life with a family full of love and happiness. This deal follows the three prior announcements between the companies including the Turkish remakes of Nippon TV’s scripted formats Mother (Annein Turkey), Woman – My Life For My Children –(Kadinin Turkey) and My Son (Turkish title TBD).The announcement was made jointly today by Mr. Atsushi Sogo,President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, and Fatih Aksoy, the CEO of MEDYAPIM.

“With the tremendous success of our earlier deals with MEDYAPIM, we have come to realize there are great similarities between the Turkish and Japanese mentalities. In both countries, we have pinpointed a huge demand for emotional, relationship focused series that are uplifting and heartwarming. Tears have become scarce and thus valuable,” commented Mr.Sogo. “We are proud that another one of our legendary dramas will be offered to the viewers in Turkey thanks to Fatih Aksoyand his amazing team.”

“We are thrilled to enter into a new agreement with Nippon TV on OASIS – a love story. It is a very moving story about a love that grows under the most unexpected circumstances between a dying man with three children and a young woman who has just lost her will to live. I believe this story will capture all types of audience with the emotions it conveys just as Motherand Womandid, added Mr. Aksoy.

OASIS – a love story – follows a 27-year-old girl who is unwanted by both her mother and father. Saddened by her unfortunate life, she attempts suicide by jumping off a bridge near her home. Unsuccessful in her endeavor, she stumbles into a local tavern and is befriended by a police detective who immediately takes her to the hospital. Upon waking up in the hospital, she realizes she has been unidentified and thinking she might be able to live a different life, she pretended to have lost her memory. The detective, who recently relocated to her hometown with his three children after losing his wife, decides to take care of her until she regains her memory and invites her into his family home filled with love, laughter and happiness. A story that started from a lie turns into an unexpected happy ending with a family she could only hope for.

