NIPPON TV HEADS TO MIPCOM WITH ONE NEW SCRIPTED FORMAT AND TWO NEW GAME SHOW FORMATS

TOKYO, JAPAN – August 19, 2019 – With the company's continued success of its scripted formats (Mother,Woman –My Life for My Children –), along with its gameshow format Beat the Roomsco-produced with Red Arrow Studios International, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that they will be heading to this year’s MIPCOM with one new scripted format, Your Turn to Kill, and two new game show formats, Red Carpet Survival andSokkuri Sweets. Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, made the announcement.

“We are delighted to be offering these new titles at this year’s MIPCOM,” commented Mr. Sogo. Your Turn to Kill, our new crime/mystery scripted format,was created with international adaptations in mind and has 20 episodes which is almost double the number of regular Japanese drama series. It is a format that one cannot stop watching episode after episode to find out who the suspect is and viewers predict it avidly on social media while they watch. Our latest unscripted format, Red Carpet Survivalis a never-before-seen entertainment game show which is perfect for family viewing and can turn any location into ground zero simply by laying a red carpet. And our third title, Sokkuri Sweets is our newest answer to the many inquiries we continually receive for our wacky Japanese gameshow formats. Sokkuri means ‘exactly the same’ and it really is impossible to figure out if the items are real or fake. It is amazing to see celebrities bite into a shoe thinking it is made of chocolate. We look forward to meeting all our clients and new buyers at MIPCOM.”

Details of the new titles include:

Your Turn to Kill

Running time: 20 x 60’

Genre: Mystery

Type: Series

A newly-married couple, having just bought their first home, are convinced that a happy and peaceful life is about to begin until people in their building suddenly start dying. It turns out that thirteen neighbors each wrote the name of the person they want to kill on a piece of paper after being asked “Is there someone you want to kill right now?” from an anonymous person. At random, they each drew lots to see which name they received, setting the “swap murder game” in motion.

Red Carpet Survival

Running time: 60’ episodes

Genre: Game-Show Format

Type: Series

Red Carpet Survival is a thrilling game show where contestants act as bodyguards who must safely escort a VIP. Their mission is to make the VIP stay on the red carpet that stretches out to their destination no matter what; it means suffering physical blows and surviving a series of crazy traps secretly set on their way.

Sokkuri Sweets

Running time: 60’ episodes

Genre: Game-Show Format

Type: Series

Sokkuri Sweets is a hilarious game show in which celebrities try to spot sweets/pastries that look identical to objects in real life. Top-notch pastry chefs will create masterpieces, challenging the eyes of the celebrities. Whether it’s a shoe, a plant, or a doorknob, they must distinguish if it’s real or fake while only being able to view the object from a distance. The sweets can be very deceptive even when looking closely. Once they decide, there’s only one way to find out: by taking a big bite.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children-, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As formats, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France, while Woman has likewise been acquired in France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.