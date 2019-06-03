NIPPON TV PRODUCER HISASHI TSUGIYARECEIVES AWARD FROM THE BROADCAST CREATORS ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN

TOKYO, JAPAN – June 3, 2019 – Nippon TV’s award-winning producer, Mr. Hisashi Tsugiya, received an award from the Broadcast Creators Association of Japan. The association promotes and aims to contribute to the success and further development of the broadcast culture in Japan. Tsugiya was awarded as an individual for his long-time commitment to creating many memorable drama series, notably “Mother”, “Woman -My Life for My Children-”, and “anone”. One major criteria for receiving the award was the international adaptations of “Mother” and “Woman -My Life for My Children-”.

“I am so honored to be awarded by the association and am especially happy that they valued the fact that my series were adapted internationally and appreciated in the local countries. I could not have done this by myself, and I would like to acknowledge the scriptwriter Mr. Yuji Sakamoto who I had the honor of working together on three major series. When I look back, all of the series I created were not easy to produce, and at times I had to convince many people to realize the stories. When they aired, it was quite fulfilling to hear the reaction from the audience, to know that my message got across. Then, the series were given a new life, thanks to my dear international partners, and I’d like to take this opportunity to express my deepest respect and gratitude to their adaptations as well,” said Mr. Tsugiya.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is "Dragons' Den", a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, "Shark Tank", airs in the US. Following closely is the success of "Mother", a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into 34 territories around the world, and "Woman -My Life for My Children-" which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 25 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.