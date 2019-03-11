NIPPON TV HEADS TO MIPTV WITH FOUR MORE NEW SCRIPTED FORMATS

TOKYO, JAPAN – March 11, 2019 – In addition to the previously announced new scripted format Weakest Beast and new gameshow format Beat the Rooms co-produced with Red Arrow Studios International, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that they will be heading to this year’s MIPTV with four more additional scripted formats to meet the demand of the international drama creative market. Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, made the announcement.

The new hour-long formats, Without Family, May Tomorrow Bring Sunshine, The Happy Prince, and Love of My Life, were selected based around the high demand from buyers for Nippon TV’s successful drama series that are currently enjoying high acclaim around the world, including Mother, Woman –My Life for My Children- and Abandoned.

“We are delighted to be offering these four new scripted formats at MIPTV,” commented Mr. Sogo. “Each title offers a unique and compelling story for our international buyers. “Without Family follows a young girl living in poverty who tries to stay strong despite the hardships, ultimately leading to an icy demeanor; a very unique child character not seen in many international series.

May Tomorrow Bring Sunshine features a blend of cheerful comedic touches and tear-jerking moments about a single mother and her sweet daughter, and is set to touch the empathy of women from all backgrounds.”

Added Mr. Sogo, “The Happy Prince revolves around a love triangle that dramatically exposes the psyche of those who decide to sacrifice themselves for love. Powerfully gripping, we think it is a suitable match to the preferences of viewers in Turkey and Central and South America, for example. Rounding out our format offerings is Love of My Life, a modern-day Romeo and Juliet romantic drama, about two people from opposite worlds whose love is riddled with difficulties and will surely win the hearts of viewers all over the world.”

Details of the four formats include:

Without Family

Running time: 25 x 60’

Genre: Drama

Type: Series

Without Family is a touching drama about a 12-year-old girl who is forced to be resourceful as she deals with a drunken father and her hospitalized mother. With her keen sense of ability to read people, she is able to take advantage of situations and will even try to pay for her mother’s medical bills by any means necessary. Her signature phrase is, “If you feel sorry for me, give me money.” As she is underprivileged, she is teased and bullied by her classmates causing her to develop a tough outer shell. Beyond her poor circumstances, she is determined to help her mother, the only one who has really loved her.

May Tomorrow Bring Sunshine

Running time: 10 x 60’

Genre: Drama

Type: Series

This is a universal story of an attractive single mother who works diligently to raise her daughter without the support of her parents. While working at a coffee shop, one of her regular customers, a TV producer, recognizes her beauty and gives her a chance to work as a weathercaster. Unsure of her talents and a demanding new job, she fights with balancing her work and raising her daughter. With the help of her strong network of friends she shows how women can make the most of every chance in life.

The Happy Prince

Running time: 11 x 60’

Genre: Drama, Romance

Type: Series

This is a tragic love story of a young man, who with a heart of gold, lets the love of his life slip away. He goes from being an admired ambitious person with a bright future, to a scarred and physically damaged man that is shunned by his family and friends. Each episode reveals the despairing truth of his character flaws that ultimately leads to his demise. A true-to-life love story that depicts the challenges of living sincerely with courage, strength, and hope despite the heartbreaking obstacles to love.

Love of My Life

Running time: 10 x 60’

Genre: Drama, Romance

Type: Series

A story about a boy and a girl, who from opposite social backgrounds, meet and fall in love. The boy, living an underprivileged life, works very hard to fight for the survival of a small ship repair factory inherited from his father. As a result, he has forgotten how to smile. In contrast to him, he meets a cheerful young girl who is born into a wealthy family and is blessed with affluent love. Love of My Life displays a pure love story of how two opposites can attract and fall in love.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 32 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to over 22 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.