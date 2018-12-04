NIPPON TV ANNOUNCES FORMAT SALE OF TOUCHING DRAMA SERIES “ABANDONED” TO THAILAND’S JSL GLOBAL MEDIA AT ATF 2018

SINGAPORE – December 04, 2018 – Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that the company has sold the scripted format rights to its poignant one-hour drama series Abandoned to JSL Global Media, one of Thailand’s leading production house. The deal marks the first time that a Nippon TV scripted format is being adapted in Southeast Asia, as well as the first format deal ever for Abandoned. The Thai series of Abandoned will be named “พรุ่งนี้...จะไม่มีแม่แล้ว”, meaning “Tomorrow, my mother will not be here”. It is currently scheduled to start airing on LINE TV in the spring of 2019. The announcement was made today by Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV.

“Life in an orphanage, the story of Abandoned, is becoming a major social problem around the world. However, this series focuses on a universal theme that the world needs to think about. Our new deal with JSL shows that a series such as this can be locally adapted in any part of the world, hoping it can lead to a better understanding through the series,” commented Mr. Sogo. “We are pleased to have this stirring drama mark our first scripted format sale into Southeast Asia.”

“We are very excited about this project. It's a great opportunity for us to introduce this type of series to the Thai market. We'd say this is one of a kind and totally different than any other series currently available in Thailand, commented JSL Producers, Mr. Thiti Sutthikulphanich and Ms. Piangpaitoon Satrawaha. “We love the fact that the story not only focuses on the entertainment side but it also reflects the issues in society. While it's a challenge for us to replicate the great work done by the original version, but with a strong cast we have, we are confident that the project will also be a success in the Thai market. “

ABOUT ABANDONED

"None of us expected that our moms would suddenly leave us…" Abandoned is a touching drama as seen through the eyes of children facing the harsh reality of life in an orphanage. While facing many challenges, these young children long to be adopted. Only after agreeing to become a member of a new family, the orphans learn of their past given names. Are innocence and happiness lost forever when abandoned or will these children ultimately find their place in the world? This series will take the viewers into the hearts of children while displaying what it means for them to love and be loved.

ABOUT JSL GLOBAL MEDIA CO., LTD (THAILAND)

Established in 1980, JSL Company Limited initially emerged in the television business as a leading production house creating programs for the Royal Thai Army Television network, known as Channel 5, and later extended its service to other leading networks. After years of experience and grown into a global operation, JSL becomes one of the top five production houses in Thailand and a leader in event organizer, both locally and internationally. What sets us apart from others is our accomplishment in diversifying contents that enrich Thai people’s lives with cultural, intellectual and entertainment through on-air, online, in print and in person. Since 2009, JSL Company Limited has rebranded itself to" JSL Global Media Company Limited" in celebration of the 30th Anniversary.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a mega-hit in Turkey and has sold into 31 territories around the world, and Woman –My Life for My Children- which became an even bigger hit in Turkey and currently sold to 17 territories. With well-established businesses that range from eSports, android creation, digital mixed reality, animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.