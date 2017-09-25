Nippon TV Strengthens Its International Business Division With New Managing Director

TOKYO, JAPAN – September 25, 2017 – Currently ranked as the #1 TV broadcaster in Japan for the past three consecutive years, coupled with tremendous growth in the international division, Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development (IBD), for Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that Ms. Kako Kuwahara, previously Associate Managing Director, has been promoted to the key role as Managing Director for the IBD division. Based in Tokyo, she will report directly to Mr. Hatayama and be responsible for overseeing all areas of IBD with the executives from IBD reporting to her. Ms. Kuwahara will be attending this year’s MIPCOM.

“We believe that with the leadership, devotion and expertise of Kako our IBD division will continue to strengthen as we further expand our footprint in the international marketplace,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “Kako is a well-respected executive at Nippon TV and it is my honor to be making this announcement.”

Kako Kuwahara transferred to IBD in 2015 after successful stints at the Production, Public Relations, Sales, and Pay TV divisions of Nippon TV. One of her most notable accomplishments in the pay TV business was bringing the content of K-pop stars TOHOSHINKI onto Hulu Japan and Nippon TV’s other pay TV platforms, which set a record high of new subscribers. Since joining IBD in 2015, Kuwahara has had oversight of the GEM channel in Southeast Asia, and has also mobilized the entire organization to create a quicker, more streamlined rights clearing process for Nippon TV content export sales. She continues to work tirelessly to take the company’s international business to new heights, and has set her eyes on bolstering Nippon TV’s drama (scripted formats) and entertainment show format development. She is actively looking for formidable partners and will be at MIPCOM to strengthen new and existing relationships. Kuwahara enjoys the traditional art of “kitsuke” (kimono-wearing) as a hobby.





ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for three consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has sold into more than 30 territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a big hit in Turkey and has sold into many territories around the world. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan, a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.