NIPPON TV SELECTS NEW PRESIDENT FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DIVISION

TOKYO, JAPAN – June 13, 2016 – Since its launch in December 2012 and with significant revenue growth every year, Nippon TV’s International Business Development division (IBD), announced today that Mr. Atsushi Hatayama has been appointed as the new President, International Business Development, Nippon Television Network Corporation (http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/) . Coming from Nippon TV’s News Department and based in Tokyo, Hatayama will replace Ms. Yukiko Kimishima who will take on the position as President of Nippon TV International Corporation (http://www.ntvic.com/) and will relocate from Tokyo to New York City beginning July 1st. Mr. Hatayama will be attending MIPCOM in October on behalf of Nippon TV.

In his new position, Hatayama will be dedicated to strengthening relationships with overseas partners in an effort to continue the growth of Nippon TV’s international businesses, as well as establishing new ties in more countries to embark on enhanced business opportunities. Hatayama assumes his new role with the mission of maintaining Nippon TV as a formidable presence throughout the TV and digital worlds.

In 1984, Hatayama joined the News Division of Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV). After serving as a foreign news reporter, Hatayama became Bureau Chief of the Cairo News Bureau in 1990 and went on to cover headline stories such as the Gulf War, Somali Civil War, and the Middle East peace talks. He became Bureau Chief of the New York News Bureau in 1998.

Hatayama's coverage from New York included the United Nations and the September 11 attacks. For two and a half years starting from December 2011, Hatayama was based in Taipei as Vice President of CNplus Production, Inc., a joint venture by Nippon TV and Taiwan's CTI (http://www.cnplus.com.tw/).

Upon his return to Japan in June 2014, he became Executive Vice President of the News Division. Mr. Hatayama graduated from Sophia University's Faculty of Foreign Studies. As an undergraduate student, Hatayama received a scholarship to study in the United States at Brandeis University and Boston College.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Since becoming Japan’s first commercial broadcaster in 1953, Nippon TV has become the country’s undisputed ratings champion and finest producer of all genres of programs. One of the biggest successes for Nippon TV is its format Dragons’ Den, which has been sold in over 27 countries and regions. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from movies, animation, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its ideal platform to expand into new realms. Recently launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and taking a stake in the SVOD market through wholly-owned subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.