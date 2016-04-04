Nippon TV’s Train of Thought Format Makes UK Comeback

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) today announced that it has agreed to a renewal of its UK deal for the format Train of Thought, an original family game show. Known by the title Copycats in the UK market, the format makes a comeback since it was last produced in 2011. Nippon TV has previously licensed the format to CBBC, which produced the Copycats series in-house which aired on one of the BBC’s children’s channel, CBBC.

The original game show format Train of Thought, also known as Magical Brain Power, was launched more than 25 years ago and is a proven ratings winner with over 270 episodes produced in Japan. The format has been adapted and aired in many countries, including Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Italy. Train of Thought is a format that has been hugely successful for the BBC network, with a total of more than 150 episodes produced in the UK since it first aired in 2009.

Yukiko Kimishima, Divisional President of International Business Development at Nippon TV commented, “We’re thrilled to be working again with the CBBC and delighted to see the show returning to the UK once again.”

Nippon Television Network Corporation

