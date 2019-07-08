NIPPON TV ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN AND NEW PRESIDENT THROUGH TWO PROMOTIONS WITHIN THE COMPANY

TOKYO, JAPAN – July 8, 2019 – Currently ranked as the #1 TV broadcaster in Japan for the past five consecutive years, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) announced that Mr. Yoshio Okubo, currently President and CEO of Nippon TV, has been appointed to Chairman and CEO of the leading broadcaster, while Mr. Yoshinobu Kosugi, currently serving as Executive Vice President, has been promoted to President of Nippon TV. Both positions became effective June 27, 2019 and with these new promotions Mr. Kosugi will report directly to Mr. Okubo.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

