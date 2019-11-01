NIPPON TV’S LEADING DRAMA SERIES “MR. HIIRAGI’S HOMEROOM” WINS TOKYO DRAMA AWARDSGRAND PRIX FOR SERIES DRAMA

TOKYO, JAPAN – November 01, 2019 - Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, is proud to announce that its leading drama series Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom (10 x 60’) won the Grand Prix for Series Drama at this year’s Tokyo Drama Awards held on October 28, 2019. In addition, the series also garnered the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor (Mr. Masaki Suda, in Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom). Nippon TV’s series were also also awarded Best Director (Mr. Yuichi Fukuda for From Today, It's My turn!!), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Ms. Haru Kuroki in Weakest Beast). All series are available as scripted formats as well as finished programs. Please see complete list of winners here: https://www.j-ba.or.jp/drafes/english/award/index.html.

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom attracted many buyers’ eyes at last month’s MIPCOM in Cannes and Nippon TV will be announcing new deals shortly.

This marks the third year a Nippon TV drama has been successful in winning an award at the Tokyo Drama Awards. In 2017, the Turkish version (Anne) of Nippon TV’s highly successful drama series Mother won the “Special Award” at the popular drama festival. And in 2018, the Turkish version (Kadin) of Nippon TV’s award-winning scripted drama format Woman – My Life For My Children– won the same award.

ABOUT TOKYO DRAMA AWARDS

Founded in 2008, Tokyo Drama Awards recognizes excellent dramas that Japan is excited to bring overseas. In order to achieve further global exposure of the nominated dramas, the award’s judging criteria places emphasis on “marketability” and “merchantability” as well as “artistry” and “show quality”.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children-, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As formats, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France, while Woman has likewise been acquired in France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.