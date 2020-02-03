THE TURKISH DRAMA “ANNE”, FROM NIPPON TV’S HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL SCRIPTED FORMAT “MOTHER”, RECEIVED 2019 HONORABLE AWARD FROM TURKISH GOVERNMENT FOR THE MOST EXPORTED TV SERIES OF THE YEAR IN 2018

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, announced today that the Turkish version Anne, from Nippon TV’s award-winning scripted format Mother received the 2019 honorable Award from Turkey’s Services Exporters’ Association for the Most Exported TV Series of the Year in 2018. President Erdoğan gave the award to the lead actresses, Ms. Cansu Dere and Ms. Beren Gökyıldız, and the CEO of Medyapim, Mr. Fatih Aksoy at the event.

The Turkish series first debuted on Star TV in October 2016, and became an immediate hit, due to its heart gripping story, which was a completely new genre in Turkey. Anne is now distributed in almost 40 countries globally and continues to spark interest among international buyers. The announcement was made jointly today by Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, and Mr. Fatih Aksoy, CEO of Medyapim.

“I am very happy that Anne has become very successful all around the world just like it has been here in Turkey,” commented Mr. Fatih Aksoy, CEO of Medyapim.

“We are delighted that Fatih and the cast and crew of Anne have been rewarded in such an honorable way. It is the first time that a Japanese format became the Most Exported TV Series of the Year in Turkey, and we are so proud that Mother, with its captivating story, continues to move viewers around the world thanks to its many international formats,” added Sogo.

ABOUT MOTHER

Child abuse is arguably one of the cruelest of crimes. Just as horrendous is the all-too common tendency of society to turn a blind eye to this abuse. Mother is the story of a woman who responds to an abused girl's silent cries of help. The drama follows an aloof 30+-year-old woman who works reluctantly as an elementary school teacher and notices bruises on her first-grade student. Initially, like everyone else, she looks the other way. But the student’s wretched desperation soon awakens a passion and determination in this caring teacher. Together they skip town and embark on a risky journey pretending to be mother and child. Mother chronicles the transformation of a once disenchanted woman who suddenly takes on the role of a parent to a child who is starved for maternal love. The drama probes into the meaning of motherhood in modern society.

Award winning series Mother has been sold as scripted format to Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, and a deal for a French remake has also been announced. The Turkish version, Anne, has also been distributed to nearly 40 countries around the world, being honored by the Turkish government as “The most exported TV series of the year”. In 2017, the Turkish version Anne also won the ‘Special Award’ at the Tokyo Drama Awards.

ABOUT MEDYAPIM

MEDYAPIM was founded in 1993 by the partnership of Fatih Aksoy (producer & director) and Guzel Sanatlar Holding. It made a very fast and noticeable entrance to the TV business with smash hit entertainment shows during the first years of private televisions in Turkey. With the year 2000, MEDYAPIM took an innovative step and adapted the famous US Series The Nanny, marking its place as the first adaptor of a US series ever in the world. Later it adapted many worldwide popular shows in Turkey with a great success such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Dancing On Ice, Popstar, etc. Especially with Popstar MEDYAPIM has put its signature on a hardly breakable ratings record in the history of Turkish TV. In the last decade, it has targeted towards the production of drama series more. Within this period, it produced many successful adaptations of foreign scripted series such as Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, as well as original series such as Adını Feriha Koydum (A Girl Named Feriha), Gullerin Savaşı (War of The Roses), and Karadaglar (Karadag Family). In the last 2 years, two Japanese drama formats Mother and Woman have been added to its noteworthy works of adaptations with great audience shares. As a result of so many successful projects, it has earned one of the leader positions in Turkey’s TV business. In recent years it has multiplied its production capacity by parenting three other production companies namely MF Yapım, No:9 and Formed. Today MEDYAPIM is recognized as one of Turkey’s biggest content producer.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for six consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman–My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As a format, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.