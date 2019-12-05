NIPPON TV RELEASES FIRST SMART PHONE GAME ON TENCENT PLATFORM IN CHINA, BASED OFF THE COMPANY’S HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATION SERIES “HUNTER × HUNTER”

TOKYO, JAPAN & SHENZHEN, CHINA – December 5, 2019 - Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multi-platform entertainment powerhouse, is proud to announce that the company has released its first smart phone game arising from the highly popular animation IP HUNTER × HUNTER. The game was developed by Lantu Games and has been officially released in China on Tencent Platform. This marks the first time that Nippon TV’s International Business Development division has created a game from the many IP’s that they distribute as content for viewing platforms.

HUNTER × HUNTER is originally a manga written by Yoshihiro Togashi on “Weekly Jump”, a weekly manga magazine with over 50 years of success in the competitive industry. Nippon TV created the animation version that started airing in 2011 to immediate success, not only in Japan, but also has been sold to almost 200 territories globally.

Additionally, China was no exception to the global enthusiasm, and Nippon TV answered the heightened need for a smart phone game of HUNTER × HUNTER. The high attention toward the game has been eminent through the number of pre-registrations that exceeded over 8,210,000 people in China before its launch.

HUNTER × HUNTER continues to be a very popular IP, and its business has expanded from the original manga to animation and feature film (created, aired/streamed and distributed by Nippon TV which is a member of the Production Committee), to many other fruitful businesses that span from multiple successful merchandize realizations to even cafes.

Nippon TV is looking for new partners in other territories including Asia, Europe, USA and others, to develop local versions of HUNTER × HUNTER smart phone games in their territory. Please contact Nippon TV International Business Development at nippontv-ibd@ntv.co.jp.

Mr. Sho Shimada, Sales and Licensing, International Business Development for Nippon TV said:

“HUNTER × HUNTER is phenomenally popular and enjoyed all over the world, including China. We believed that this highly successful IP would be very suitable content for an action game and it has been a dream of ours to create this for the fans. We are very pleased to have released the first smart phone game after several years of detailed development and preparation with our Chinese partners. I am confident that the fans in China will enjoy the world of HUNTER × HUNTER even more through this exciting new game. Nippon TV values the strength of this IP and we are also strategizing to find new opportunities with partners interested in creating their own version of the HUNTER × HUNTER game in their territory.”

ABOUT HUNTER X HUNTER GAME

Title of the game: HUNTER × HUNTER “Lieren” (Lieren is Chinese for hunter)

Publisher: Tencent Games

Developer：Lantu Games

Supervision Assistance：ImagineerCo., Ltd.

Licensor: HUNTER × HUNTER Production Committee

Copyright:

©POT (Yoshihiro Togashi) 1998-2011

©VAP・NTV・Madhouse

HUNTER × HUNTER “Lieren” is a MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) that reproduces the intriguing story and fantastic world of the HUNTER × HUNTER animation. In addition to being able to enjoy battles with the animation characters in this game, original elements such as sub stories and quests are also one of its most attractive features.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children-, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As formats, Mother has also been sold toSouth Korea, Ukraine, and France, while Woman has likewise been acquired in France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.