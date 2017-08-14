Nippon TV Heads to MIPCOM With One Scripted Format, Two Dramas, and Three Non-Scripted Formats

TOKYO, JAPAN – August 14, 2017 – Currently ranked as the #1 TV broadcaster in Japan for the past three consecutive years, Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development, for Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that the company is heading to this year’s MIPCOM with one scripted format (My Son), two dramas (Overprotected Kahoko, My Lover’s Secret), and three non-scripted formats (Witness The Fitness, Impress Us, YES MAN discovers the world). Nippon TV will be unveiling these titles for the first time at MIPCOM.

“Given the tremendous success with our dramas such as Mother and Woman - My Life For My Children -, stories of women and mothers focusing on their families while trying to live strong in the world today, we are delighted to be offering our newest scripted format My Son, a drama dedicated to all women,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “Additionally, with our two dramas, also focusing on families, along with our three non-scripted formats, covering everything from body part challenges to saying ‘yes’, are sure to achieve interest from our buyers around the world.”



Scripted Format

My Son – (60 minute episodes)

Through a family that suffered a kidnapping, three women learn what it takes to become a mother amidst the struggles and pain. This scripted drama is dedicated to all women no matter which stage in life they're in.

Dramas

Overprotected Kahoko – (60 minute episodes)

From the team that created the super hit drama in Japan I'm Mita, Your Housekeeper comes this new drama series that chronicles the growth and transformation of an overly protected child depicting various experiences and struggles of a young woman who finally ascends to the throne and becomes the queen of her small kingdom called "family."





My Lover’s Secret– (60 minute episodes)

This mystery follows a young man, his mother, and the love of his life, while questioning how far you will go in accepting your loved one’s secret. Or is there a secret you just can’t reveal-even to your loved one? Ultimately,this is a story of the extreme measures one will take for love while trying to protect a family’s buried secret.



Non-Scripted Formats

Witness The Fitness – (30 minute episodes)

In this studio-based game show,different professions face off against each other to test the skills of various body parts, in unprecedented battles.





Impress Us– (60 minute episodes)

This format is a unique, entertaining social experiment show, where participants answer questions and create original performances that lead to shocking revelations and somewhat embarrassing moments in front of fixed cameras around the city. Judges then decide on the most entertaining performance.



YES MAN discovers the world – (30 minute episodes)

In this hilarious reality format, YES MAN travels the world having to say nothing but “yes”. From unwanted taxi rides to shirts he does not like, having to say “yes” to everything turns out to be a bigger challenge than expected. This game-style program with documentary-type elements leads to unexpected surprises and twists.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for three consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has sold into more than 30 territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a big hit in Turkey and has sold into many territories around the world. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan, a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.