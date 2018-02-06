NIPPON TV HEADS TO MIP-TV WITH ONE SCRIPTED FORMAT,

TWO NON-SCRIPTED FORMATS, AND ONE ANIMATED SERIES

New scripted format “anone” from the creators of Nippon TV’s

highly successful drama series “Mother” and “Woman”

TOKYO, JAPAN – February 5, 2018 - Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2018 and currently Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster network and production powerhouse in Japan, announced today that they will be heading to MIP-TV 2018 with a new scripted format (anone), two non-scripted reality competition formats (Hungry 9, Hardcore Fans), and one animated series (Real Girl). Nippon TV will be unveiling these titles for the first time at MIP-TV. Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development, for Nippon TV made the announcement.

“Headlining our titles is Nippon TV’s newest drama series anone. This drama aficionados’ heart winner in Japan is being offered as a scripted format for the first time at MIP-TV. It is from the stellar team that created two of Nippon TV’s most successful scripted format drama series to date, Mother and Woman-My Life for My Children-,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “We also have much confidence in our two unique reality formats, both focusing on groups of people vying to win, as well as our latest animated series based on the popular comic book, Real Girl, which brings laughter whether your world is in 2D or 3D.”

Scripted Format

anone (10 x 60’) –also available as a finished drama

anone is the story of a young girl who after losing her family becomes separated from society and can no longer figure out a way to live. The drama begins when she meets an old woman, like herself, who is no longer able to believe in people due to so much deception and betrayal. The two eventually realize that they feel the same way about many things and the woman shelters the girl. It's a story of search, one that has misguided beginnings but evolves into true human love.

Reality Competition Non-Scripted Formats

Hungry 9 (60 minute episodes)

Social Experiment

One goal, nine desperate aspirants, countless mind games to eliminate the rest and be the only winner. In a locked room, they have 24 hours to determine “the one” or else all nine leave empty-handed. True characters are revealed through tears, collusion, and betrayal in this brand new social experiment format. Witness democracy at its most extreme.

Hardcore Fans (30 minute episodes)

Sports Entertainment

Hardcore Fans showcases the passion of every sports fan around the world. Locked up in a cell while the season is in full swing, loyal fans experience the highs and lows of their beloved team like no other, their fate being determined by real-time match results. The show evokes interest, whether you’re a sports fanatic or not, with jaw-dropping footages that are perfect even for social sharing.

Animated Series

Real Girl (30 minute episodes)

Written originally by Mao Nanami and with over 1.2 million comic book copies issued, Real Girl is now slated to air on Nippon TV starting April 2018. High school senior Hikari Tsutsui is, simply put, a geek. He feels that as long as the girls in the 2D world of his games and anime are keeping him company, he can survive all on his own. Out of nowhere,a3D bombshell, Iroha Igarashi, confesses her love for him and they begin dating. Hikari’s adventures are about to unfold as the carefree Iroha begins to wrap him around her finger.

About Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV)

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan's viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for four consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is "Dragons' Den", a globally successful business show format that has 35 versions in markets such as the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, "Shark Tank", airs in the US. Following closely is the success of "Mother," a scripted format that has become a mega hit in Turkey and has sold into more than 23 territories around the world. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan---a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.