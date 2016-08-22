NIPPON TV HEADING TO MIPCOM 2016 WITH TWO NEW FORMATS AND NEW DRAMA SERIES

TOKYO, JAPAN – August 22, 2016 – With its popular format Dragons’ Den (Shark Tank in the US) currently available in 29 formats and airing in 184 countries across the globe, and the hit drama series The Last Cop beginning its second season, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that the company will be heading to MIPCOM 2016 with a new drama, Pretty Proofreader (10 x 60’), and two new formats Burning Questions! (60’ eps.) and The Character (60’ eps.). The announcement was made today by Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, recently appointed President of International Business Development for the company.

“We are extremely proud to be the top-rated broadcast network in Japan for the past two consecutive years and this is thanks in part to our highly successful formats, Burning Questions! and The Character, currently airing on Nippon TV. MIPCOM is the perfect platform for us to showcase these titles to the international buyers around the world,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “In addition, we are confident our new drama series, Pretty Proofreader, will resonate well in all territories, as has as our incredibly successful Dragons’ Den which is a phenomenal hit worldwide. We have much to be proud of.”

The first new format from Nippon TV is Burning Questions!, the ultimate true or false quiz show where there’s no shortage of intriguing, bizarre, and sometimes risqué questions to pique your interest. It’s all about good fun and new discoveries for players and viewers alike in this one-hour studio game show where celebrity contestants battle it out to see who can rack up the highest number of points. The player who does so gets a shot at winning a fabulous prize. But some unfortunate ones get their embarrassing secrets revealed. The questions alone are enough to leave the players wondering and debating. But two cunningly eloquent representatives, Mr. True and Mr. False, join in to sway their answers.

Next in line is the new format The Character where 2D characters are the ultimate manifestation of their creators’ dreams and imaginations. Nippon TV’s futuristic hit show The Character gives anime-aficionado celebrities the opportunity to develop characters that will spread love and joy to the world for ages to come. Combining their fresh ideas and passion with cutting-edge Japanimation technology, these anime gurus bring to life two-dimensional characters that they nurture from concept to creation. With the ultimate goal of seeing their “babies” make a splash in the world stage, they oversee every detail of character design, character configuration, voice selection, theme music, dance choreography, music video production and 3D animation.

On the drama front is the Pretty Proofreader, a new series that follows twenty-eight-year-old Etsuko, the ultimate fashionista. Her lifelong dream is to become an editor for a fashion magazine. After much searching, she finally secures an offer from a large publishing house, only to find out that she’s been assigned to the least glamorous department in the company—the proofreading department. She meticulously investigates every single issue, and it reflects on her unique proofreading style, which is so bold and daring that it leads to one trouble after another.

Since becoming Japan’s first commercial broadcaster in 1953, Nippon TV has become the country’s undisputed ratings champion and finest producer of all genres of programs. One of the biggest successes for Nippon TV is its format Dragons’ Den, which has been sold in 29 formats and 184 countries. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from movies, animation, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its ideal platform to expand into new realms. Recently launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and taking a stake in the SVOD market through wholly-owned subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.